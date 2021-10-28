For Whom the Bell Tolls

Early in Game 4 of that series, it looked like they might do it. Then Atlanta left the bases loaded in consecutive innings in the middle of the game, and I knew then and there they’d find a way to lose the game and blow the series. Lo and behold, St. Louis came back to win Game 4 and then scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning in Game 5. Series blown, season over, October disappointment back in full force.

The pandemic delayed the start of the 2020 season by a few months, but Atlanta won their third consecutive division title in the shortened season. Offseason pickup Marcell Ozuna took over the lost production of Donaldson, who left in free agency. Freeman won the NL MVP award. The playoff drought finally ended in the Wild Card series against Cincinnati, and then the Braves swept the Miami Marlins in the NLDS.

Atlanta then took a 3-1 series lead over the Dodgers in the NLCS, and it appeared the Braves might finally return to the World Series. Instead, L.A. won each of the next three games as Atlanta blew another lead and saw its season end one win shy of the pennant.

Riding three straight division titles and reaching the NLCS in the 60-game season, Atlanta re-signed Ozuna and entered this season with lofty expectations. For the season’s first four months or so, it sure looked like they wouldn’t meet them.