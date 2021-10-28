For Whom the Bell Tolls

For Whom the Buzzer Tolls
Braves’ postseason run punctuates a season to remember
Still under .500 at the beginning of August, the 2021 Atlanta Braves have provided a stretch run I’ll remember forever
By Christian Horn
The last time the Atlanta Braves reached the pinnacle of the baseball world, I was seven months old.
I was far too young to know it at the time, but the New York Yankees swept Atlanta in that 1999 World Series and marked the end of a decade in which the Braves won the pennant five times but only took home the title once, downing Cleveland in 1995.
When I was old enough to really begin following sports, Atlanta made sense to pick as my baseball team since they were my dad’s favorite team and Chipper Jones was our favorite player (A brief side note: during Chipper’s final season in 2012, we made a weekend trip down to St. Louis in early May just so we could see him play live once before he retired).
My best estimate is that by the time I was old enough and knew enough to truly follow sports, it would have been near the tail end of the Braves’ 14 consecutive division titles.
In all, My Braves fandom has experienced some pretty good players, some not-so-good players, some terrible teams and a whole bunch of October disappointment. I still fondly remember players like Jones, Brian McCann, Martin Prado, Jason Heyward, Tim Hudson and even Matt Diaz, but there are a bunch of names from the era after the 14 straight division titles I’d rather forget.
Justin and B.J Upton. Nate McLouth. Tyler Pastornicky. Paul Janish. Brandon Beachy. Kenshin Kawakami. Dan Uggla – otherwise known as “Dan Struggla” – who posted a paltry .209 batting average over four seasons in Atlanta. The list goes on.
After the last of the 14 consecutive division titles in 2005, Atlanta didn’t make the postseason again until 2010. They also played in October in 2012 and 2013 but then endured a fairly lengthy rebuild and finished well under .500 for five years in a row.
In 2018, the Braves surprised many and won the NL East before falling to the eventual NL champion Dodgers in four games. In the offseason, Atlanta added Josh Donaldson (who played well and earned the moniker “Bringer of Rain”) to a promising core featuring longtime stalwart first baseman Freddie Freeman and intriguing young players in guys like Max Fried, Mike Soroka, Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr.
In 2019, Atlanta repeated as NL East champs and faced St. Louis in the NLDS. If the 2018 Braves were considered by many to be a team that arrived ahead of schedule, people believed the 2019 edition could finally end the playoff series drought.
Then Atlanta took a 2-1 lead in the series, with Soroka going toe-to-toe with St. Louis ace Adam Wainwright and a ninth-inning rally putting the Braves one win away from advancing in the postseason for the first time in 18 years.
Early in Game 4 of that series, it looked like they might do it. Then Atlanta left the bases loaded in consecutive innings in the middle of the game, and I knew then and there they’d find a way to lose the game and blow the series. Lo and behold, St. Louis came back to win Game 4 and then scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning in Game 5. Series blown, season over, October disappointment back in full force.
The pandemic delayed the start of the 2020 season by a few months, but Atlanta won their third consecutive division title in the shortened season. Offseason pickup Marcell Ozuna took over the lost production of Donaldson, who left in free agency. Freeman won the NL MVP award. The playoff drought finally ended in the Wild Card series against Cincinnati, and then the Braves swept the Miami Marlins in the NLDS.
Atlanta then took a 3-1 series lead over the Dodgers in the NLCS, and it appeared the Braves might finally return to the World Series. Instead, L.A. won each of the next three games as Atlanta blew another lead and saw its season end one win shy of the pennant.
Riding three straight division titles and reaching the NLCS in the 60-game season, Atlanta re-signed Ozuna and entered this season with lofty expectations. For the season’s first four months or so, it sure looked like they wouldn’t meet them.
Freeman started the season poorly. Ozuna got hurt and then dealt with legal issues. Travis D’Arnaud missed three months with an injury. Soroka re-injured his Achilles, which he initially hurt early in the 60-game season, and still hasn’t returned. Then to top it off, Acuña – who was playing at an MVP-caliber level – went down with an ACL injury just before the All-Star break.
With the Braves still under .500 at the July 31 trade deadline and trotting out a lineup featuring guys like Orlando Arcia, Guillermo Heredia, Ehire Adrianza and Alex Jackson in addition to a shaky bullpen, it sure looked like a lost season in Atlanta and some thought the team should sell off some pieces and regroup for 2022.
Instead, general manager Alex Anthopoulos went out and bought at the trade deadline. It had started when he traded for Joc Pederson earlier in the month. On the day of the trade deadline, he got even busier. He reacquired Adam Duvall – who played well for Atlanta in 2020 before getting hurt in October and missing the NLCS – from Miami for Jackson, then picked up Jorge Soler from Kansas City for a single-A pitching prospect and Eddie Rosario from Cleveland for Pablo Sandoval (whom the Indians promptly released).
The Braves revamped their outfield without mortaging the future – the biggest piece they gave up in any trade was probably pitcher Bryse Wilson, whom they dealt to Pittsburgh for reliever Richard Rodriguez.
Atlanta’s trades paid off almost immediately. Pederson, Duvall, Soler and Rosario all made key contributions down the stretch as the Braves played at a 105-win pace in August and September to clinch their fourth straight NL East title.
In addition to the newcomers, guys like Albies and Freeman played much better down the stretch, as did Austin Riley – who turned in a breakout season and now looks like the third baseman of the future after a season that should see him finish around the top-5 in MVP voting.
Despite the hot finish to the season, few gave Atlanta a chance to beat the Milwaukee Brewers and their formidable rotation in the NLDS. Pederson hit a pair of clutch pinch-hit home runs and Freeman provided the winning run of the series with a solo home run in Game 4 as the Braves advanced to the NLCS.
There, almost nobody gave them a shot to beat the Dodgers, who won over 100 games but had to settle for the Wild Card because they couldn’t catch the Giants, who finished with the league’s best record before getting revenge with a 3-2 series win in the other series of the NLDS.
Then Atlanta took a 3-1 lead over L.A. before losing Game 5 and the “Atlanta sports choking” narrative broke out in full force. Instead, the Braves clinched the pennant with a win in Game 6. Rosario hit the go-ahead three-run home run in that game (and earned NLCS MVP honors after tying the MLB record for hits in a postseason series with 14, including three homers, a double, a triple and nine RBI).
When the Dodgers cut the deficit to two runs and had runners on second and third with nobody out in the seventh inning, Atlanta reliever Tyler Matzek entered and promptly struck out the next three batters to extinguish the threat and then pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning to boot.
After much-maligned closer Will Smith tossed a clean ninth inning to clinch the pennant, I sat on the living room floor in my apartment in disbelief for close to 15 minutes. I thought they were done after Acuña went down and was just thrilled when they rallied to even reach the postseason.
The season isn’t over, either. Soler crushed a leadoff home run on the first plate appearance of the World Series – the first time that’s ever happened – and after noted postseason warrior Charlie Morton went down with an injury in the third inning (but not before tossing another 16 pitches and striking out Jose Altuve), all reliever AJ Minter did was come in and toss 2 2/3 innings of one-run ball with three strikeouts and a career-high 43 pitches as Atlanta took Game 1 6-2.
Houston tied the World Series last night with a 7-2 win in Game 2 and I have no idea how the series will end, but I do know this: regardless of what happens the rest of the way, I love this team and will fondly remember this season for the rest of my life.