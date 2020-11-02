State Football Playoffs resume on Friday

STROMSBURG - The 2020 Nebraska State Football Playoffs continue this Friday with two area teams still battling to make it to the state championship of their respective class.

Friday, November 6

Class D1 at 7 p.m. at Cross County High School

Elm Creek (9-1) at Cross County (10-0)

The winner moves onto the semifinal round where they will meet the winner of Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) at Burwell (10-0) game. The game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13.

Class D6 at 6 p.m. at McCool Junction

No. 6 Paxton (7-2) at No. 3 McCool Junction (8-0)

The winner will move into the semifinal bracket where they will take on the winner of the No. 7 Cody-Kilgore (6-2) at No. 2 Potter-Dix (9-0) game on Friday, Nov. 13.