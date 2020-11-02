 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Football Playoffs resume on Friday
0 comments

State Football Playoffs resume on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STROMSBURG - The 2020 Nebraska State Football Playoffs continue this Friday with two area teams still battling to make it to the state championship of their respective class.

Friday, November 6

Class D1 at 7 p.m. at Cross County High School

Elm Creek (9-1) at Cross County (10-0)

The winner moves onto the semifinal round where they will meet the winner of Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) at Burwell (10-0) game. The game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13.

Class D6 at 6 p.m. at McCool Junction

No. 6 Paxton (7-2) at No. 3 McCool Junction (8-0)

The winner will move into the semifinal bracket where they will take on the winner of the No. 7 Cody-Kilgore (6-2) at No. 2 Potter-Dix (9-0) game on Friday, Nov. 13.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News