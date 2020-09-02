Following season-opening win, No. 10 York sets sights on Alliance

No doubt, York has talented ball carriers. But it was the offensive line unit paving the way for them that made the difference last week. Guys like Josh Saathoff, Quin Hale, Zach Nienhueser, Kaden Lyons, Jude Collingham and Chase Collingham displaced the Crete front early and often.

“It started up front with the execution we had with our offensive line. We had a really sharp week of practice, and I told our guys that if you have a great week of practice, it can translate to the game, which it definitely did,” Snodgrass said. “When they’re blocking like that up front, and we have multiple talented kids to get the ball to, it’s just nice to know you’re always giving the ball to a fresh kid. You’re not giving it to someone who has to carry it 25-30 times a game. As long as we stay healthy, we shouldn’t have to give anyone more than 20 carries a game the whole season.”

York’s offense will see a more diverse defense than it did in Crete. Alliance will likely show multiple looks on defense and mix in some pressures, too.