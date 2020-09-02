Following season-opening win, No. 10 York sets sights on Alliance

YORK – For the third straight year, the York Dukes football program won its opener.
This season it was a 35-6 thumping at Crete last Friday. The Dukes rushed for 355 yards and five touchdowns while their defense held the Cardinals’ triple-option offense to under 200 total yards and just one score, which came in the fourth quarter when the game was decided.
With a win under its belt, the Dukes, No. 10 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class B ratings, set their sights to this state’s Panhandle and the Alliance Bulldogs, who dropped their opener to C-1 Mitchell, 40-14, last week and didn’t get off to a good start – they allowed the opening kickoff to be returned for a touchdown. The Dukes and Bulldogs are slated for an 8 p.m. central time kickoff.
The Alliance defense didn’t have much success stopping Mitchell’s offense on the ground or in the air. The Bulldogs gave up 260 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Mitchell completed just four passes, but three of them went for touchdowns.
York’s up-tempo ground-and-pound attack, which featured five rushers – Jake Erwin, Ty Bartholomew, Chase Cotton, Wyatt Collingham and Marley Jensen – who gained over 30 yards, could have another big game on Friday.
According to York head coach Glen Snodgrass, it’s a good feeling knowing he can call plays for ball carriers with fresh legs. Against Crete, the carries were spread out well as Erwin, the leading rusher with 123 yards and two scores, had 14 touches while the bruiser Cotton had eight to go with 68 yards and two touchdowns. Bartholomew got five carries for 82 yards – he showed his break-away speed with a 47-yard scoring run – while Collingham and Jensen had six and four, respectively.
No doubt, York has talented ball carriers. But it was the offensive line unit paving the way for them that made the difference last week. Guys like Josh Saathoff, Quin Hale, Zach Nienhueser, Kaden Lyons, Jude Collingham and Chase Collingham displaced the Crete front early and often.
“It started up front with the execution we had with our offensive line. We had a really sharp week of practice, and I told our guys that if you have a great week of practice, it can translate to the game, which it definitely did,” Snodgrass said. “When they’re blocking like that up front, and we have multiple talented kids to get the ball to, it’s just nice to know you’re always giving the ball to a fresh kid. You’re not giving it to someone who has to carry it 25-30 times a game. As long as we stay healthy, we shouldn’t have to give anyone more than 20 carries a game the whole season.”
York’s offense will see a more diverse defense than it did in Crete. Alliance will likely show multiple looks on defense and mix in some pressures, too.
“They’re going to move a lot more than Crete and show us different fronts,” Snodgrass said. “Crete kind of just sat in the same thing the whole game and made it pretty easy on us. But Alliance is going to move into different fronts and show us a few more blitzes, so their defense will be a bit more difficult for us to negotiate.”
York is seeing some seniors rise to leadership roles defensively. Snodgrass mentioned Cotton at inside linebacker, Saathoff at nose tackle and Thomas Ivey at corner as Dukes playing a key role in that area.
Cotton had five tackles, two stops for a loss and one sack against Crete while also shooting into the backfield to tip a pass that was eventually intercepted by Bartholomew. Ivey had five tackles as well, including one for a loss, and did well setting the edge when the Cardinals wanted to run outside.
Alliance’s offense will be somewhat similar to Crete’s triple-option attack, however with a likely more effective passing game. The Bulldogs have a new starter under center this year in senior Caeson Clarke, who was the team’s leading receiver last year.
“They’ll be spread with a fair amount of option,” Snodgrass said. “Even though it’s his first year at quarterback, it’s not his first year as a starter. He’ll look pretty similar to the Crete quarterback, but will probably throw the ball a little bit better.”
The Dukes fared well last week against Crete, but it wasn’t perfect. Most importantly, Snodgrass said, was the defense didn’t break down and make costly mistakes.
“We did have a few busts where they (Crete) had guys open in the secondary and they just missed them, but other than those we were very disciplined,” Snodgrass said. “It’s tough to stay disciplined with that option game, and we played a lot of sophomores in that game, I think it was more than 10 sophomores.”
While watching the film with the team last Monday, the coaching staff didn’t see what they call “loafs” – someone not going full speed to the ball.
“At the end of every play we saw multiple guys flying to the football,” Snodgrass said. “It was a good film to watch. Our Monday morning video was pretty easy on the kids because there wasn’t a ton of major mistakes that we had to correct.”
One of the highlights of the Crete win was Collingham’s crushing hit on a Crete ball carrier that forced a fumble. Collingham, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound strong safety who finished with four tackles and one for a loss, provided some juice to the defense last week.
“It was hard not to notice that play,” Snodgrass said of the hit during the film session. “It was definitely an impact play early in the game that made a big difference. It got our guys fired up and maybe rattled them a little bit.”
