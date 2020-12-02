Following her heart – McCool Junction’s Johnson picks York College

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Olivia Johnson always had her heart set on York College.
Even when the McCool Junction senior thought it might be a good idea to check out other colleges in the area, she still kept coming back to York College. Nothing beat it.
“I’ve had a lot of relationships with different coaches and people from York College,” she said. “I just knew it was the place. I loved the atmosphere and it felt like home away from home, even though it’s not that far away. I’m very much a homebody.”
So on Wednesday morning, in the gym at McCool Junction High School, Johnson made her college destination official by signing to continue her education and athletic career at York College. She’ll play volleyball and be a member of the track team for the Panthers.
The bonds that Johnson built with those at York College – especially track and cross country head coach Justin Carver – were too strong to break. Carver has been helping train Johnson athletically with things like improving her agility and vertical jump since she was in sixth grade. Johnson is also related to the men’s basketball head coach, Tree Burks.
“Coach Carver has made a huge impact on my life – he’s helped me grow my faith and just myself as a person,” Johnson said. “I’m excited to keep doing that and be around more people like him.”
Johnson was originally set on competing in just track at York College, but a chat with the volleyball staff helped convince her to do both. On the volleyball court, where she just led her team to a 16-12 record while recording a team-high 305 kills and 336 digs, Johnson will likely be an outside hitter with some time spent in the back row, too.
Volleyball holds a special place in Johnson’s heart. Just like York College does.
“When I step on the court, it’s like I’m in a completely different world,” she said. “It definitely puts me at peace – I can forget about everything else and just play the game I love.”
Johnson didn’t hesitate when asked what she can bring to a volleyball program. It’s easy to spot when one watches her play in a match, too.
“I’d say I’m a very high-energy type of player,” she said with a laugh. “I’m always talking and I just have a lot of energy. It’s kind of like a squirrel, just all over the place. I don’t know how to explain it.”
Johnson enjoyed her time as a Mustang on the volleyball court. Growing the program with the same group of girls was the best part.
“We’ve been together since a really young age,” she said. “Just growing together, and although we didn’t have a lot of wins and stuff, we definitely helped the culture and girls sports in McCool. Growing the program together with my friends was a big thing for me.”
