Following her heart – McCool Junction’s Johnson picks York College

Johnson was originally set on competing in just track at York College, but a chat with the volleyball staff helped convince her to do both. On the volleyball court, where she just led her team to a 16-12 record while recording a team-high 305 kills and 336 digs, Johnson will likely be an outside hitter with some time spent in the back row, too.

Volleyball holds a special place in Johnson’s heart. Just like York College does.

“When I step on the court, it’s like I’m in a completely different world,” she said. “It definitely puts me at peace – I can forget about everything else and just play the game I love.”

Johnson didn’t hesitate when asked what she can bring to a volleyball program. It’s easy to spot when one watches her play in a match, too.

“I’d say I’m a very high-energy type of player,” she said with a laugh. “I’m always talking and I just have a lot of energy. It’s kind of like a squirrel, just all over the place. I don’t know how to explain it.”

Johnson enjoyed her time as a Mustang on the volleyball court. Growing the program with the same group of girls was the best part.

“We’ve been together since a really young age,” she said. “Just growing together, and although we didn’t have a lot of wins and stuff, we definitely helped the culture and girls sports in McCool. Growing the program together with my friends was a big thing for me.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.