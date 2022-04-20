Five game skid ends at Holdrege for YHS boys soccer

HOLDREGE – The shots on goal in Tuesday night’s Central Conference regular season matchup between the York Dukes and the Holdrege Dusters was 36-6 in favor of York.

However the two teams each scored a second period goal and the game went to overtime where the Dukes outscored the Dusters 2-1 and ended a five-game skid with a 3-2 win.

York improves to 4-7, while the Dusters drop to 2-7.

York will host Seward next Monday and travel to Crete on Thursday where they will end the regular season schedule against the Cardinals.

“We just couldn’t find the back of the net and got unlucky,” said York head coach Matt Maltsberger. “Time and time again we could find the crossbar, but not the net. Give credit to our boys. They played hard and they never gave up. They really played well.”

York’s first score came at the 78:30 mark of the second period when junior Bryson Alexander scored.

The game went to OT tied, but York’s Jonathan Portillo scored and junior Jaxson Alexander converted a penalty kick to account for the final score.

Three York players finished with five or more shots on goal with Benjamin, Alexander and Andrew Van Gomple each recording seven shots.

“Our season is still in front of us as well as our team goals,” added Maltsberger. “Now we have to use this momentum.”