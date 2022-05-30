Five area athletes selected to CRC all-star boys hoops

OSCEOLA – For fans enjoying high-flying offensive performances, Osceola was the place to be Friday night as the Crossroads Conference and Goldenrod Conference met up for their annual all-star boys basketball game. Offense was at a premium for four full quarters and defense was mostly optional as the teams unofficially combined for 164 shot attempts and 198 points in a 102-96 GRC victory.

The York News-Times coverage area was well-represented on the CRC roster, as Cross County, High Plains and Hampton all had at least one athlete selected. The Cougars led the way with three all-stars in Cory Hollinger, Haiden Hild and Carter Seim, while the Storm’s Lane Urkoski and the Hawks’ Drake Schafer also suited up for the CRC.

In a high-octane first quarter, the CRC led early before the GRC closed the period on a high note and took a 27-24 lead after 10 minutes. By halftime the GRC cushion expanded to 50-43, and after a 32-23 run in the third quarter it appeared the GRC might run away with a victory.

The CRC battled back over the final 10 minutes, however, as Shelby-Rising City’s Gavin Dutton-Mofford knocked down four shots and racked up 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter. His trey with 1:30 left gave the CRC a 96-95 lead, but the GRC closed the game on a 7-0 run to hold on for the win.

Both sides lit up the scoreboard all night long offensively, as the CRC all-stars unofficially shot 34 of 85 from the floor compared to 42 of 79 for the GRC. The CRC finished 14 of 38 from downtown, while the GRC connected on 8 of 26 tries from 3-point range.

The CRC also held a decided edge at the charity stripe, converting 13 of 21 free throws compared to 7 of 18 for the GRC.

However, the GRC held a slim edge on the glass with a 51-45 rebounding advantage.

Hollinger poured in 26 points for the CRC to lead all scorers Friday, as the Cougar buried eight shots from the floor and finished a perfect 8-for-8 at the foul line. Dutton-Mofford added 20, while Cross County’s Hild canned five treys and racked up 15 points.

Elijah Noel of BDS scored 10 points as the fourth CRC all-star to finish in double figures. Schafer netted four points, Urkoski tallied three and Seim notched two as all five area athletes landed on the score sheet.

Burwell’s Dillon Critel led the GRC with 25 points in a winning effort.