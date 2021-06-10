Fitness was a big deal this year at YMS

YORK - Coming back to school in August with so many unknowns proved difficult for many students and teachers, but a simple theme of, "We Work, York Dukes," emerged this year for physical education students at York Middle School.

"I am extremely proud of the YMS students this year," teacher Matt Brackhan commented. "When school began, it did take the students some time to readjust to the routine and rigors, but students were excited to see one another and many were prepared to learn.

“We missed out on some hands-on learning in physical education last year so we attempted to fill those gaps. Students set some outstanding marks in many different areas, but as a whole nothing was more encouraging than the overall effort,” said Brackhan. “The kids came back with a great attitude and embodied the “We Work” theme."

The students pictured are those who hit outstanding marks in multiple categories being tested. Those categories include: cardiovascular endurance, flexibility, core strength and upper body strength. YMS would like to once again thank York General for their continued support of our school.