First-time head coach Kelby Phillips embraces new adventure with York volleyball

Phillips joins Dukes with nine years of experience, including six at Waverly

YORK – At first, a coaching career wasn’t remotely on Kelby Phillips’ radar. She’d played softball during the summers from around third grade up through her graduation from Palmyra High School and was a three-sport standout for the Panthers in volleyball, basketball and track, but Phillips had eyes on a career in the medical profession.

Phillips earned a Regents Scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and made the half-hour trek northwest set to focus on academics, majoring in pre-med biochemistry with designs to attend med school.

Upon arrival in Lincoln, however, Phillips realized she missed athletics.

“When I got there I was like ‘Holy cow, this has been a part of my life for so long and it’s something I want to continue to be a part of,’” she said.

Phillips’ solution was to volunteer for a year at her alma mater, working with the 2013 squad that reached the state tournament in Grand Island – the Panthers’ only state berth since 1988.

That experience started a nine-year journey for Phillips, culminating in her first gig as a high school head coach this fall at York High School. In addition to her coaching duties, she’ll teach middle school science.

It’s a far cry from med school, but Phillips’ career change stems from that first year volunteering at Palmyra and teaching club volleyball at Nebraska One.

“Once I started coaching I absolutely fell in love with it,” she said.

As a result, Phillips pivoted majors, earned a biological sciences degree and got a master’s in science education from UNL in 2018.

During her time in grad school, Phillips coached junior varsity and served as a varsity assistant at Waverly. She spent three years with the Vikings, but the district didn’t have a teaching position open when she earned her master’s.

Phillips spent a year at Cedar Bluffs before returning to Waverly, albeit in a different capacity. She coached the middle school volleyball team and helped out at the high school level from time to time.

In 2021, she also spent some time coaching basketball – which is where she learned about the opening at York. On the team’s trip back from districts, Phillips got a call from Dukes assistant volleyball coach Audrey Loosvelt.

“She was like ‘Hey, somebody gave me your name, and we think you’d be a really great fit. Would you be interested?’ and I was like ‘Well, do you have a science position?’” Phillips said.

A few days later, she got a call back with the message that York did in fact have a science position open at the middle school, so Phillips set up a time to drive up for a visit.

“The second I got here I knew it was going to be a great fit,” she said. “Everybody has been so incredibly welcoming. I just appreciate the support so far. I’m really excited to be here.”

York might be Phillips’ first head coaching gig, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t prepared for the opportunity. Across both stints at Waverly plus her stops with Nebraska One, Palmyra and Cedar Bluffs, Phillips has racked up nine years of coaching experience.

During half of her six seasons at Waverly, the Vikings reached the state tournament. Add on the trip to Grand Island as a volunteer with Palmyra, and Phillips has state experience in four of nine years.

In 2016, she was a recipient of the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s “Thirty under 30” award. Per the AVCA website, the award was created in 2009 to “honor up-and-coming coaching talent at all levels of the sport” and expanded to include a specific section for high school coaches.

Phillips said her favorite part of the job is “hands down” the relationships she builds with the kids, working with them as little kids all the way through the high school level.

“Being there for those kids and watching them overcome certain hurdles and seeing success with them, it makes it all worth it,” she said.

As with any coaching change, a transition period is to be expected as Phillips begins her first year at York. That transition is still in its early stages, as the coach said this week has been the first week to really hit the ground running in preparation for the upcoming season.

For now, Phillips still lives in Lincoln and is making the 45-minute commute west on I-80. To that end, coaches and players within the program have picked up some of the slack in taking care of some things whenever she’s out of town.

The Dukes must replace several key seniors from a group that reached back-to-back state tournaments in 2020 and 2021, but the cupboard isn’t completely bare for Phillips.

Returning YNT all-area selection Josie Loosvelt, Rylyn Cast and Libby Troester all played in at least 96 of York’s 101 sets last fall and headline a seven-member senior class. Classmates Mia Burke and Kelly Erwin also saw varsity action a year ago.

“Their leadership skills are amazing,” Phillips said. “They’re a great group to have coming in. Basically I’m establishing my expectations and with them being open-minded and willing to work hard and pull everybody along, it’s going to be a great foundation for years to come as well.”

Even with the returning seniors, York will be a little short on experience this fall after graduating five players who appeared in at least 80 sets a year ago, four who played in 100 and three who saw action in all 101.

While some coaches might fret about the lack of experience during a coaching transition, Phillips instead viewed it as an opportunity to come in and work with a clean slate.

“Everyone gets a fresh start, and already I’ve seen some girls that are working really hard and they’re competing for spots. It’s a fun competition to watch because not only are they pushing themselves but they’re pushing each other,” she said. “I think this gives us the opportunity to really diversify our offense and challenge them with this tempo and work on some of those fine-tuned skills. We’re not the tallest group, but again being somebody that’s a little bit undersized I have a lot of experience with how do you beat the block, how do you make yourself an offensive threat even though you may not be a 6’2 outside (hitter), that kind of stuff.”

The 2022 season might be Phillips’ first as a head coach, but she’s already got one eye on the long-term future of York Duke volleyball.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” she said. “I really look forward to not just this season but the next several years to come.”