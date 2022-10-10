First quarter dooms Mustangs in loss at Superior

SUPERIOR – The Superior Wildcats racked up 33 points in the first quarter and added another 21 in the second stanza, which proved to be more than enough cushion for the hosts as they picked up their first win of the year in a 73-32 decision over McCool Junction on Friday.

Carson McDonald completed 13 of 20 passes for 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Mustangs in the loss. The freshman also finished as the Mustangs’ leading rusher, racking up 154 yards and two more scores on 23 carries. Sophomore Bryson Plock added 33 yards on 10 touches and found the end zone once.

Trenton Orlando caught three passes for 64 yards and a score to finish as McCool’s leading receiver. Defensively, Ryland Garretson paced the Mustangs with 10 tackles, while Orlando recovered a fumble.