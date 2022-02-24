Carson Adams, a senior at Fillmore Central High School, signed his letter-of-intent Wednesday, February 23 to attend Concordia University next fall to further his education and play football for the Bulldogs. Present at the signing were; (front from left), Misty Adams (Carson's mom), Carson Adams, Sam Adams (Carson's dad) Back Row: Assistant Football Coach Ryan Komenda, Assistant Football Coach Alex Moses, Head Football Coach Gabe Eberhardt, Concordia Defensive Coordinator Corby Osten.
Fillmore Central's Carson Adams will play at Concordia
