Fillmore Central, York track teams polish up at Central City tri

“We tell our athletes this competition is a practice with uniforms, everyone gets to compete in the events they normally do and some get the chance to do events they don't normally do,” said York head coach Darrel Branz. “My favorite part of the meet is the fact that all three schools, Fillmore Central, Central City and York all put together 4 or 5 4x400m relay teams for both boys' and girls' teams. The teams are picked by seniors and other top runners and they get to make their own team. It is a lot of fun to watch and all the athletes from all the schools really get into it and are cheering on everyone, it really is a fun thing to watch.”