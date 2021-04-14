Fillmore Central, York track teams polish up at Central City tri

CENTRAL CITY - The York boys and girls track and field teams combined to win a total of 14 events Tuesday during the Central City Triangular.
No team scores were kept.
The York girls were led by junior Brynn Hirschfeld who won the 800 (2:25.38); the 1600 (5:22.02) and the long jump with a mark of 15-5.
York’s ‘F’ team (explanation below) in the 4x400 relay which consisted of Hirschfeld, Kassidy Stuckey, Emma Chapman and Mattie Pohl took first with a time 4:45.60.
Other first place efforts were turned in by; Mariah Eikenhorst in the 100 (13.66); Lauren Hills in the 200 (29.27); Rebecca Libich on the high jump (4-0); Kelly Erwin in the shot put (33-11) and Jami Hoblyn in the discus with a toss of 115-7 ½.
The York boys picked up wins in the following events; Ty Bartholomew in the 1oo (12.34); Jonathan Newman in the 200 (23.59) and triple jump (38-0 ¼); Colin Pinneo in the 1600 (4:43.94) and Cole Schmid in the pole vault with a jump of 9-0.
“We tell our athletes this competition is a practice with uniforms, everyone gets to compete in the events they normally do and some get the chance to do events they don't normally do,” said York head coach Darrel Branz. “My favorite part of the meet is the fact that all three schools, Fillmore Central, Central City and York all put together 4 or 5 4x400m relay teams for both boys' and girls' teams. The teams are picked by seniors and other top runners and they get to make their own team. It is a lot of fun to watch and all the athletes from all the schools really get into it and are cheering on everyone, it really is a fun thing to watch.”
The Fillmore Central boys posted five wins with Eli Myers leading the Panthers with two individual victories. Myers won the high jump (5-8) and the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.13.
Other wins came from Garrett Nichols in the 800 (2:09.20); Jake Stoner in the long jump (18-11 ½) and the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:56.84.
The girls only win in the competition came from senior Claire Kimbrough in the triple jump with a leap of 30-6 ¼.
York was scheduled to be back in Central City on Friday for the Central City Invite, but that has been moved to Saturday with a 10 a.m. start in the field events and running events to start at 11:30 a.m.
“I did see some good things, many of the distance runners were put into the 1600 then had to follow it up with the 800 meter run with about 20 minutes rest. So it was a really good workout for them,” Branz commented. “The girls’ 1600 was pretty great to watch all our girls work together and push each other. Several of our throwers put up some good marks, especially in the discus. Last week at Waverly, that was not an event that went well; it was encouraging to see them rebound and have a solid day.”