Fillmore Central XC hosts eight rated teams at invite

GENEVA – The weather that greeted runners on Thursday at the Fillmore Central Cross Country Invite at Hidden Hills Golf Course was nearly perfect.
The field was loaded with eight teams recognized this week in both the Class C and D Nebraska State Cross Country rankings by Nebraska Elite Track Club.
On the boys’ side, C No. 1 Lincoln Christian edged No. 3 Milford, 44-60, for the team title.
The girls’ race came down to three rated teams as No. 6 Lincoln Christian used a 2-3 finish to pull off the win over No. 3 Milford, with D No. 4 McCool Junction not far off the pace in third.
The girls’ overall champion was Alayna Vargas from C No. 8 Hastings St. Cecilia with a time of 20 minutes, 24.65 seconds. Lincoln Christian’s Annie Hueser took second with a time of 20:30.52 and her teammate, Sayde Daniele, was third with a clocking of 20:40.7.
The McCool Junction duo of Payton Gerken (21:25.07) and Aly Plock (21:34.18) held down the fifth and sixth spots.
Adams Central runner Luke Bonifas was the boys’ champion in a time of 16:59.28, while Gothenburg’s William Anderson was second (17:4.51).
Fillmore Central senior Garrett Nichols ran fourth (17:23.86), while McCool Junction’s Tyler Neville was seventh (17:36.09).
McCool Junction as a team ran seventh, but that was against some tough competition according to head coach Ryan Underwood.
“Our boys had a strong day. We finished seventh, which at first doesn’t look so hot, but all six schools ahead of us are in Class C and many of them are ranked in the top five of Class C,” Underwood said. “Malcolm, who finished right ahead of us in sixth, is a perennial power and highly ranked in C. So when looking at how we hung tough with some of Class C’s best, I am encouraged by what I saw.
“Our girls had a really strong day against a deep field. Lincoln Christian and Milford’s girls both came in highly ranked in Class C. We finished third to them and had some strong performances while doing so,” Underwood added. “Sophomore Payton Gerken regained our top runner spot this week. She established her position in the top five early and maintained her ground the rest of the way. Her time was 32.8 seconds faster than she ran on the course last year. Finishing one position behind Payton was senior Aly Plock. Aly ran another strong race for us, running much better than she did at this same meet last year. Her time was a career best time for her on this course by 14.6 seconds and was 1:16.9 faster than she ran it last year.”
Freshman McKenna Yates was clocked at 22:3.59.
“McKenna had her fourth consecutive top 10 finish for us by crossing the finish line in 10th place. Her time was a career personal best for her by 8.1 seconds,” Underwood said.
The Mustangs’ fourth runner was Sara Vodicka with a time of 25:05.07, which was 1 minute, 46.6 seconds faster than her time at the meet last year.
Rounding out the McCool Junction boys was Jacob Brugger in 27th (18:41.2); Luke Brugger in 36th (19:26.12) and Trent Neville in 45th (19:52.08).
Fillmore Central
Along with Nichols, who finished fourth in the boys race, Conner Nun was 26th with a time of 18:36.84. Austin Wurtz ran a 19:54.28 for 47th and Cole Nedrow was clocked at 22:25.38 for 66th.
The boys finished eighth in the team race with 134 points.
The Fillmore Central girls did not post a team score as they had just two runners competing.
The top time for the Panther girls was turned in by Hallie Verhage with a time of 24:12.31, which earned her 35th. Teneal Barbur finished 52nd with a her time of 26:45.5.
Centennial
Just one girl competed for the Broncos – Madison Brandenburg. She finished 24th in a time of 22:57.41.
Centennial’s Clinton Turnbull was one of two runners competing for the Centennial boys. He broke the tape at 18:36.27 and finished 25th.
The Broncos’ second competitor was Garrison Schernikau, who crossed the finish line in 21:14.71.
“I was very pleased with their times coming off one day of rest from a meet on Tuesday,” Broncos’ head coach Rob Johansen said. “Legs were still a little tired, but having a meet with some of the best runners in Classes C and D was great to see where we stacked up to others.”
Centennial will run at the Malcolm Invite held at the Branch Oak course on Tuesday while all three other teams will compete on Thursday at the Thayer Central Invite in Hebron.
Boy’s scoring: 1. Lincoln Christian 44; 2. Milford 60; 3. Gothenburg 72; 4. Wilber-Clatonia 72; 5. Adams Central 106; 6. Malcom 108; 7. McCool Junction 110; 8. Fillmore Central 134; 9. Fairbury 143; 10. South Central 167; 11. Superior 186; 12. Tri County 197; 13. Hastings St. Cecilia 235.
Girls scoring: 1. Lincoln Christian 28; 2. Milford 47; 3. McCool Junction 54; 4. Tri County 64; 5. Hastings St. Cecilia 84; 6. Gothenburg 87; 7. Malcolm 117; 8. Adams Central 122; 9. Fairbury 138.
