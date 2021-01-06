Fillmore Central wins Ron Severson Invite in Norris

FIRTH-The Fillmore Central Panthers racked up a school record 230.5 points as they won the Ron Severson Invite hosted by the Norris Titans.

The Panthers had four individual champions and four more runner-up finishes as they pulled away from second place Raymond Central who ended the day with 184 points.

The Panthers were the No. 9 rated team in the dual rankings in Class C, while Raymond Central was No. 7 in tournament ratings and No. 5 in duals.

The Panther’s Travis Meyer at 106 pounds and the No. 4 rated wrestler in Class C defeated Elkhorn North’s Tyler Japp in the final 9-2. Meyer is 18-3 on the season.

Fillmore Central wrapped up another first place at the lower weights when Aidan Trowbridge (17-5) defeated 19-8 Jacob Schultz of Raymond Central in the 113-pound championship.

At 126 pounds, sophomore Alex Schademann improved to 16-3 as he decisioned Mitch Albrecht of Raymond Central 10-5. Albrecht was rated No. 4 at 126 pounds in Class C according to Nebraska Scholastic Coaches Wrestling Association.

The 170 pound bracket went to senior Jacob Stoner who improved to 15-7 with an 8-2 win over Raymond Central’s Gavin Soden.