Fillmore Central wins Ron Severson Invite in Norris

FIRTH-The Fillmore Central Panthers racked up a school record 230.5 points as they won the Ron Severson Invite hosted by the Norris Titans.
The Panthers had four individual champions and four more runner-up finishes as they pulled away from second place Raymond Central who ended the day with 184 points.
The Panthers were the No. 9 rated team in the dual rankings in Class C, while Raymond Central was No. 7 in tournament ratings and No. 5 in duals.
The Panther’s Travis Meyer at 106 pounds and the No. 4 rated wrestler in Class C defeated Elkhorn North’s Tyler Japp in the final 9-2. Meyer is 18-3 on the season.
Fillmore Central wrapped up another first place at the lower weights when Aidan Trowbridge (17-5) defeated 19-8 Jacob Schultz of Raymond Central in the 113-pound championship.
At 126 pounds, sophomore Alex Schademann improved to 16-3 as he decisioned Mitch Albrecht of Raymond Central 10-5. Albrecht was rated No. 4 at 126 pounds in Class C according to Nebraska Scholastic Coaches Wrestling Association.
The 170 pound bracket went to senior Jacob Stoner who improved to 15-7 with an 8-2 win over Raymond Central’s Gavin Soden.
Second place efforts were turned in by Dillon Fushia (8-4) at 132; Treven Stassiness (7-4) at 138; Noah Monroe (14-8) at 145 pounds and Connor Asche at (9-2) at 285 pounds.
A total of 11 wrestlers out of 14 medaled at the invite. Also included in that list was Dylan Gewecke third at 120; Conner Nun fourth at 138 and Brant West third at 285.
Fillmore Central will travel to the Tri-County two-day invite which gets underway on Friday.
Final team scoring-1.Fillmore Central 230.5; 2.Raymond Central 184; 3.Norris 162; 4.Omaha Gross Catholic 153; 5.Omaha Concordia 139; 6.Mount Michael Benedictine 134; 7.Elkhorn North 95; 8.Lincoln Christian 74.