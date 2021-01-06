 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fillmore Central wins Ron Severson Invite in Norris
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Fillmore Central wins Ron Severson Invite in Norris

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alex Schademann, FC Wrestling

Fillmore Central sophomore Alex Schademann won the 126 pound weight class at the Ron Severson Invite in Norris on Tuesday with an upset of No. 4 rated Mitch Albrecht of Raymond Central. Schademann (16-3) is shown here in action at the Fillmore Central Invite in December.

 York News-Times file photo

FIRTH-The Fillmore Central Panthers racked up a school record 230.5 points as they won the Ron Severson Invite hosted by the Norris Titans.

The Panthers had four individual champions and four more runner-up finishes as they pulled away from second place Raymond Central who ended the day with 184 points.

The Panthers were the No. 9 rated team in the dual rankings in Class C, while Raymond Central was No. 7 in tournament ratings and No. 5 in duals.

The Panther’s Travis Meyer at 106 pounds and the No. 4 rated wrestler in Class C defeated Elkhorn North’s Tyler Japp in the final 9-2. Meyer is 18-3 on the season.

Fillmore Central wrapped up another first place at the lower weights when Aidan Trowbridge (17-5) defeated 19-8 Jacob Schultz of Raymond Central in the 113-pound championship.

At 126 pounds, sophomore Alex Schademann improved to 16-3 as he decisioned Mitch Albrecht of Raymond Central 10-5. Albrecht was rated No. 4 at 126 pounds in Class C according to Nebraska Scholastic Coaches Wrestling Association.

The 170 pound bracket went to senior Jacob Stoner who improved to 15-7 with an 8-2 win over Raymond Central’s Gavin Soden.

Second place efforts were turned in by Dillon Fushia (8-4) at 132; Treven Stassiness (7-4) at 138; Noah Monroe (14-8) at 145 pounds and Connor Asche at (9-2) at 285 pounds.

A total of 11 wrestlers out of 14 medaled at the invite. Also included in that list was Dylan Gewecke third at 120; Conner Nun fourth at 138 and Brant West third at 285.

Fillmore Central will travel to the Tri-County two-day invite which gets underway on Friday.

Final team scoring-1.Fillmore Central 230.5; 2.Raymond Central 184; 3.Norris 162; 4.Omaha Gross Catholic 153; 5.Omaha Concordia 139; 6.Mount Michael Benedictine 134; 7.Elkhorn North 95; 8.Lincoln Christian 74.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dukes breeze past Schuyler 78-16
Sports

Dukes breeze past Schuyler 78-16

  • Updated

SCHUYLER-The Schuyler Warriors girls’ basketball team came into Tuesday night’s home game against the Top 10 No. 10 York averaging 14.8 points…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News