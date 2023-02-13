ALBION – Fillmore Central turned in a solid outing at the C-1 district wrestling tournament over the weekend. In a challenging field with six teams scoring at least 105 points, the Panthers saw three wrestlers take home gold and qualified seven for the state tournament as they took home the team title with 157 points.

Behind them, host Boone Central took second with 139 points, Raymond Central placed third with 121 and Logan View took fourth with 120. David City rounded out the top five with 115.5 points and Wilber-Clatonia finished sixth with 105.

“The Panthers traveled to Albion, Nebraska, to take part in the C-1 District Wrestling Tournament. FC had a fine couple of days and brought home the first-ever district title in school history,” head coach Ryan Komenda said. “We scored 157 points and are sending seven wrestlers to the state tournament which starts on Thursday. The Panthers had three champions, two runner-ups and two third-places. It was a total team effort and totally blessed to have the opportunity to coach these fine young men.”

Fillmore Central’s first district champion came at 138 pounds, where Alexander Schademann blew through the field with a 3-0 record to remain unbeaten on the season. Schademann, a state champion in 2021, enters the state tournament with a 51-0 mark after pinning GICC’s Austin Miller and Johnson County Central’s Levi Boardman to reach the finals, where he picked up a 16-6 major decision over Chance Foust of Logan View.

At 145, Aiden Hinrichs collected four wins in four chances to clinch a district title and improve to 44-7 on the season heading to state. Hinrichs pinned Malcolm’s Aidan Hardin in the first round and David City Scout Daren Vodicka in the quarters to reach the semifinals, where he collected a 5-3 decision over Boone Central’s Jaxon Schafer. In the title bout, Hinrichs notched a 4-3 decision over Phillip Carstens of Boys Town.

Jackson Turner claimed Fillmore Central’s third individual title at 182, pinning Boone Central’s Dylan Staub and Lamar Propps of Boys Town to reach the semifinals. There, he took a 6-1 decision over Nate McDonald of North Bend Central to clinch a state berth and reach the finals, where he defeated Logan View’s Braydon Wobken in an 11-7 decision and improved to 42-7 on the year.

The Panthers also picked up a pair of runner-up finishes. Markey Hinrich (40-7) went 2-1 and fell to JT Brands of Oakland-Craig via 2-1 tiebreaker in the finals at 285 pounds. At 126, Travis Meyer went 2-1 but dropped an 8-3 decision to Boone Central’s Carson Wood in the finals. He’ll still enter action in Omaha with a 47-3 record.

Dylan Gewecke and Treven Stassines rounded out Fillmore Central’s seven state qualifiers with a pair of bronze medals. Gewecke (36-9) went 4-1 at 132 and clinched a state berth with a 3-0 decision over David City’s Brayden Johnson in the consolation semis before collecting a 2-1 decision over O-C’s Oliver Johnson in the third-place match.

Stassines won three of four matches at 160, sealing a state appearance with a pin of Boys Town’s Kehinde Frye in the consolation semis. In the third-place match, Stassines picked up a 7-2 decision over Jake Hunke of North Bend Central and will enter the state tournament with a 45-7 record.