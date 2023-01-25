Fillmore Central wins double OT game at Centennial

UTICA – When the brackets for the 2023 Southern Nebraska Conference tournament were released this week the Centennial Broncos and the Fillmore Central Panthers were the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds respectively.

If Tuesday night’s double overtime thriller at Centennial between the two teams is an indication of things to come in the tournament, then fasten down the hatches.

The Panthers and the Broncos needed two extra periods to settle the score as Fillmore Central defeated the Broncos 48-45 in boys SNC action.

Tuesday night’s thriller could be a look into the future as both teams could see each other again on February 4th in the SNC boys final.

Centennial led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the Panthers erased the lead with a 12-8 run and led 33-29 going into the fourth quarter.

Centennial held the Panthers to just two points and made up the four-point deficit sending the game to the first OT.

In the first overtime, senior Keegan Theobald knocked down a pair of 3-pointers for the Panthers’ only scoring and senior Maj Nisly scored three of the Broncos six as the two teams settled nothing in the first extra period. The other three-points was a Sam Ehler’s deep ball. Nisly would lead all players with a game-high 24 points and Ehlers finished with 10.

In the second OT period, FC leading scorer Dan Stoner, who finished with 21, scored five of his points and Carson Asche added a basket to account for the Panthers’ seven points. Theobald finished with 19.

Fillmore Central was 4 of 8 at the free throw line and the Broncos were 6 of 11.

Centennial will be on the road at Thayer Central on Friday, while the Panthers are home to host the Gibbon Buffaloes.

Fillmore Central (9-7) 10 12 11 2 6 7-48

Centennial (11-6) 3 8 8 6 6 4-45