Fillmore Central wins Bob Arehart team title in Friend

FRIEND – The Fillmore Central Panthers rolled up 182 points and crowned four individual champions on their way to the team title.

The Centennial Broncos finished in third place in the team race, and they had one champion with Kasten Ruether improving to 7-1 at 106 pounds.

Class C 138-pound returning state champion Alex Schademann moved up to 145 pounds and took the title on Saturday at Friend. He and Travis Meyer, who won the 126-pound weight class, were selected as the Outstanding Wrestlers of the meet.

Also picking up championships was 160 pound junior Treven Stassines and Markey Hinrichs with a 5-0 mark and a title run at 285.

The Panthers also had runner-up finishes by Aiden Hinrichs at 152 and Jackson Turner with a 4-1 record at 182 pounds.

Other medalists for the Broncos included Jarrett Dodson (9-1) at 145 pounds; Breckin Schoepf (9-1) at 160 also took second. Third-place efforts went to Garrison Schernikau (9-1) at 126, Cyrus Songster (8-2) at 170 pounds and Paul Fehlhafer (8-2) at 285.

Centennial’s Trayton Stewart (4-5) took fourth place at 113, Cael Payne (8-2) placed fourth at 138 and Dakota Guinn (4-6) finished in fourth place at 160 pounds.

The Broncos will host their triangular on Thursday starting at 6 p.m. while Fillmore Central will be in action at the Fairbury dual on Thursday.

Team scoring-1.Fillmore Central 182; 2.Thayer Central 141; 3.Centennial 138; 4.Milford 131; 5.Shenedoah,IA 129; 6.Yutan 98; 7.Tri-County 97; 8.Crete 77; 9.Palmer 58.5; 10.Lincoln Lutheran 58.5; 11. Southern 43; 12.Friend 19; 13.Dorchester 15.