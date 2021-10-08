Fillmore Central volleyball just misses vs. Sandy Creek

GENEVA – On Thursday night, the Fillmore Central volleyball team welcomed Sandy Creek to town, still looking for their first win of the season. The Panthers nearly got it, pushing the Cougars to the brink before falling in five sets 25-23, 25-27, 25-17, 17-25, 15-10.
Reyna Hafer hammered nine kills to lead the Panthers’ attack, while Lilly Srajhans notched 20 assists and Grace Probasco added 10. Angie Schademann tallied a team-high 30 digs followed by 15 from Makenna McCoy and 10 from Hadley McCoy.
