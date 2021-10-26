Fillmore Central volleyball is a wrap for 2021

SUPERIOR – The Fillmore Central Panthers took the volleyball court one final time in 2021, taking on the Sandy Creek Cougars in the Class C2-6 subdistrict at Superior High School. Sandy Creek took the first two sets, but Fillmore Central battled back to win the third. The Cougars closed out the match in the fourth set, winning 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15.