Fillmore Central upsets Neligh-Oakdale at Centennial Tri

Fillmore Central 48, Neligh-Oakdale 34

The Fillmore Central Panthers built a 30-6 lead on the Neligh-Oakdale grapplers as No. 4 rated Travis Meyers defeated Carson Whitesel by pin in 3:55; Gewecke was a winner over Kegan Payne at 120 in 4:58; Schademann was a winner by pin in 2:44 over Griffin Claussen; Stassiness at 138 pinned Ashton Higgins in 1:10 and Monroe was a winner in 44 seconds over Jacob Henery.

The lead was 36-4 when Neligh-Oakdale ran off wins, all by pins at 152,160, 170, 182 and 195 to cut the Panthers lead to 36-34 with two matches remaining

The Neligh-Oakdale team never got a chance to take the lead as they were open at both 220 and 285 securing the win for Fillmore Central.

Neligh-Oakdale 42, Centennial 27

The Broncos had wins at four of the first six weight classes, the other was a double-forfeit and win at 106 pounds for N-O.

Centennial scored 21 points with wins at 120 by Schernikau; Kosek at 126, Payne at 132 and Dodson at 138. Three of those wins were by pin and one an 11-7 win for Payne.

Centennial led at this point 21-6.