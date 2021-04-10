Fillmore Central track and field

HASTINGS – Fillmore Central joined six other teams on Thursday for the Dale Feeken Memorial Track Meet at Adams Central High School.

The team titles went to host Adams Central on the girls side as they racked up 148.5 points to second place Minden with 103. Fillmore Central scored seven points and finished in seventh place.

The Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders edged St. Paul 125 to 116.5 in the boys team race. The Panthers got one event win, scored 52 points and took fifth place.

The only event winner on the day was senior Connor Asche who tossed the shot 47-4 ½, his best of the season to date.

The Panthers picked up second place efforts in the long jump where Jake Stoner went 19-8 and in the pole vault, Conner Nun hit 12-6.

The only third place went to Garrett Nichols in the 1600 with a time of 2:07.05 and in the same race De Maciel took fourth (2:10.87).

Other fourth place efforts were turned in by both the 4x100 and the 4x400 relays. The 4x100 of Nun, Kale Perkins, Luke Kimbrough and Stoner was clocked at 46.80.

The 4x400 consisted of Nun, Hunter Verhage, De Maciel and Nichols. They crossed the line at 3:44.63.