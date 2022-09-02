Fillmore Central topples Milford on gridiron

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers trailed Milford 7-0 at halftime after the Eagles opened the scoring with an 11-yard passing touchdown with 3:02 remaining in the first quarter.

Coming out of the locker room, however, the hosts seized control of the game, tying it in the third quarter and taking the lead for good with two scores in the fourth to improve to 2-0 with a 21-7 victory.

Luke Kimbrough put the Panthers on the scoreboard with a 2-yard touchdown run with 4:25 left in the third stanza, and Dylan Gewecke split the uprights on the PAT to make it 7-7.

In the fourth quarter, Kimbrough scampered into the end zone from 10 yards out to put Fillmore Central in front for good with 5:23 to go. Keegan Theobald added insurance late as he found paydirt on a 39-yard run to cap the scoring.

Defensively, the Panthers held Milford to 167 yards of offense. Fillmore Central’s front seven was especially stout in the run game as the Eagles notched 37 carries for just 68 yards. By contrast, the Panther offensive line opened up several holes for the running backs to plunge through as the hosts racked up 241 yards on 42 carries.

Theobald was particularly efficient, rumbling for 210 yards and a score on 20 touches – good for 10.5 yards a pop. Kimbrough added 25 yards and two scores on nine carries.

Fillmore Central needed every bit of its dominant performance on the ground to make up for an almost non-existent passing game; the Panthers tossed for just 23 yards through the air compared to the Eagles’ 95 passing yards.

Treven Stassines completed half of his eight attempts for all of Fillmore Central’s 23 passing yards, while Kimbrough finished as the Panthers’ leading receiver with 14 yards on a pair of receptions.

The hosts lost the turnover battle 2-1 but committed two fewer penalties and outgained Milford 264-163 to remain unbeaten. Fillmore Central hits the road for the first time next week when the Panthers trek to Utica for an SNC showdown with Centennial.