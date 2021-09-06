Fillmore Central too much for Syracuse on football field

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers evened their season record at 1-1 with a 27-0 blanking of the Syracuse Rockets in Friday night football action.

Fillmore Central jumped on top when junior Keegan Theobald scored on a 14-yard run with 2:18 to play in the first quarter to make it 7-0.

The second 12 minutes was an offensive explosion for the hosts as they put up 20 points on a pair of Theobald touchdown tosses to Kody Meyers that covered 10 yards and Jayden Wolf from 12 yards out.

The first score of the second quarter that made it 13-0 was a 6-yard run by sophomore Luke Kimbrough less than two minutes into the second quarter.

There was no scoring in the second half.

The Panthers finished with 13 first downs to 11 for the Rockets.

FC ran the ball 42 times for 161 yards and Theobald hit 9 of 17 passes for 126 yards and total offense of 287.

Syracuse rushed for 148 yards on 43 attempts and put up just 39 yards through the air as they finished with 187 total yards.

The ground game was led by Aiden Hinrichs with 54 yards on 11 carries and Izzic Paling ran the ball nine times for 35 yards.