Fillmore Central takes on the Dan Tesar Invite field in Dewitt

DEWITT - The Dan Tesar Invite was pushed back one day from Tuesday, April 20 to Wednesday, April 21 due to cold and snowy conditions.

The team races in both the boys and the girls never materialized as the Fairbury Jeffs rolled with 164 points to second place Lincoln Christian with 88. The Fillmore Central Panthers finished seventh in the seven team field with 35 points.

On the boys’ side, Wilber-Clatonia was a 167 to 105 winner over Tri-County with the Fillmore Central Panthers third with 74 points.

The Fillmore Central Panther boys won three events in the meet as Conner Nun cleared 13-2 to win the pole vault; Garrett Nichols was first to the tape in the 800 with a time of 2:05.54 which strengthened his lead in the York News-Times All-Area Track and Field charts.

In the throws, senior Connor Asche won the shot put with a toss of 46-8 ¼ and he also placed third in the discus with a throw of 111-05.

The Panthers scored a total of 16 points in three relays with the team of Nichols, Hunter Verhage, Aiden Hinrichs and De Maciel taking second in the 4x800 with a time of 8:45.86. That was the Panthers’ best time of the year by almost 10 seconds. They are also the area leaders in the event.