Fillmore Central takes on the Dan Tesar Invite field in Dewitt

DEWITT - The Dan Tesar Invite was pushed back one day from Tuesday, April 20 to Wednesday, April 21 due to cold and snowy conditions.
The team races in both the boys and the girls never materialized as the Fairbury Jeffs rolled with 164 points to second place Lincoln Christian with 88. The Fillmore Central Panthers finished seventh in the seven team field with 35 points.
On the boys’ side, Wilber-Clatonia was a 167 to 105 winner over Tri-County with the Fillmore Central Panthers third with 74 points.
The Fillmore Central Panther boys won three events in the meet as Conner Nun cleared 13-2 to win the pole vault; Garrett Nichols was first to the tape in the 800 with a time of 2:05.54 which strengthened his lead in the York News-Times All-Area Track and Field charts.
In the throws, senior Connor Asche won the shot put with a toss of 46-8 ¼ and he also placed third in the discus with a throw of 111-05.
The Panthers scored a total of 16 points in three relays with the team of Nichols, Hunter Verhage, Aiden Hinrichs and De Maciel taking second in the 4x800 with a time of 8:45.86. That was the Panthers’ best time of the year by almost 10 seconds. They are also the area leaders in the event.
The 4x100 (Nun, Jake Stoner, Luke Kimbrough and Kale Perkins) ran third with a clocking of 47.35 and the 4x400 (Nun, Hinrichs, Maciel and Nichols) was fifth with a time of 3:52.67.
Stoner jumped 18-7 in the long jump to take second was fourth in the 100 with a time of 12.04.
Of the girls 35 points, 18 came in the relays where they finished third in all three events.
The 4x100 (Claire Kimbrough, Vanessa Luke, Abby Nichols and Reyna Hafer) were clocked at 56.75; the 4x1400 team of Lilly Srahjans, Jordan Broman, Nichols and Hallie Verhage crossed the tape at 4:37.66 and the 3200 squad of Nichols, Verhage, Broman and Srajhans stopped the clock at 11:09.65.
Panther times in both the 4x400 and 4x800 were the team’s best of the year.
Kimbrough was fourth in the 100 (14.30) and she also picked up points in the triple jump with a fourth place finish and a distance of 29-3.
In the 3200, Teneal Barbur was fourth (14:02.57) and Hafer finished fourth in the long jump with a distance of 13-5.
The Panthers’ next action will be on Tuesday, April 27 at the Selby-Rising City Invite.
Girls - 1.Fairbury 164; 2.Lincoln Christian 88; 3.Tri-County 79; 4.Wilber-Clatonia 59; 5.Lincoln Lutheran 54; 6.Johnson County Central 44; 7. Fillmore Central 35
Boys - 1.Wilber-Clatonia 167; 2.Tri-County 105; 3.Fillmore Central 74; 4.Lincoln Christian 70; 5.Lincoln Lutheran 54; 6.Fairbury 39; 7.Johnson County Central 18