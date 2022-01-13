Fillmore Central sweeps Centennial wrestling quad field

However, those three victories were all Centennial would earn as the remaining matches swung in the Panthers’ favor. Trowbridge, Gewecke, Stassines, Harding, Paling and Adams all notched victories thanks to forfeits, but Fillmore Central also experienced success on the mat against the Broncos.

Meyer pinned Schernikau in 1:46 at 120 pounds, 132-pounder Schademann earned a win via fall over Brayden Songster at the 1:56 mark and Monroe toppled Guinn via fall in 1:52 at 138 pounds.

Aiden Hinrichs and Dodson battled back and forth in the 145-pound weight class, but Hinrichs ultimately notched a pin for Fillmore Central in 4:26. At 195 pounds, Lukes won in a 6-3 decision over Patchin.

Neligh-Oakdale 48, Centennial 30

Stewart, Schernikau, Guinn, Dodson and Fehlhafer all earned wins thanks to forfeits, but Centennial dropped the only three weight classes to actually take to the mats.

Songster lost to Kegan Payne of Neligh-Oakdale via fall in 54 seconds at 132 pounds, while Patchin fell to Tanner Martensen via pin at 220 pounds. At 195 pounds, Payne dropped his only match of the day to Neligh-Oakdale’s Austin Rudolf via fall and finished the quad with a 2-1 record.