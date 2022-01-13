Fillmore Central sweeps Centennial wrestling quad field

UTICA – The Fillmore Central Panthers breezed through the competition at the Centennial quad Thursday evening, notching three wins in three chances against the Broncos, Neligh-Oakdale and Bishop Neumann. The Panthers’ performance helped them claim the quad title, while Centennial finished 0-3 as a team but found some individual success on the mats.
Bishop Neumann 45, Centennial 33
Sophomore Trayton Stewart and senior Carson Fehlhafer picked up a pair of Centennial victories via forfeit at 106 and 285 pounds, respectively. At 132 pounds, junior Keenan Kosek toppled the Cavs’ Ben Lautenschlager by fall at 5:51, while sophomore Jarrett Dodson earned another Broncos victory at 145 pounds, where he defeated Conner Specht in an 11-5 decision.
Senior Sam Payne also notched a win for Centennial, as he pinned Thomas Vrana of Bishop Neumann in 1:05. Likewise, sophomore Austin Patchin also dispatched his Cavalier opponent, taking down Wyatt Palm in 2:46 to conclude Centennial’s scoring.
Bronco sophomore Garrison Schernikau dropped a 5-2 decision to David Hart at 120 pounds, while Centennial 138-pounder Dakota Guinn dropped his match to Max Lautenschlager via fall at 1:20. Bishop Neumann’s remaining points came thanks to forfeits.
Fillmore Central 54, Neligh-Oakdale 15
Senior Aidan Trowbridge (113 pounds), sophomore Dylan Gewecke (126), junior Alex Schademann (132), junior Aiden Hinrichs (145), sophomore Treven Stassines (152) and sophomore Markey Hinrichs (285) all earned wins via forfeit for Fillmore Central, which rolled past Neligh-Oakdale for head coach Ryan Komenda’s 150th career victory.
Junior Travis Meyer notched another Panthers victory at 120 pounds, as he earned a 3-0 decision over Carson Whitesel. At 138 pounds, senior Noah Monroe tallied a win in a 6-1 decision against Ashton Higgins.
Sophomore Domonic Harding also won at 152 pounds when he pinned Jacob Henery of Neligh-Oakdale in 3:27.
Carson Adams also notched a pin for Fillmore Central at 220 pounds, toppling Tanner Martensen in 3:01.
Junior Izzic Paling dropped the first match for the Panthers at 160 pounds when he lost a 9-2 decision to Chase Thomas. Jackson Turner (170 pounds) and Hunter Lukes (195) also dropped a pair of matches via fall.
Fillmore Central 63, Centennial 15
Stewart picked up a win thanks to forfeit at 106 pounds, while Fehlhafer remained unbeaten at 285 pounds after notching a win in a 5-1 decision over Markey Hinrichs. Payne added another Bronco win at 182 pounds, pinning Turner in 2:59.
However, those three victories were all Centennial would earn as the remaining matches swung in the Panthers’ favor. Trowbridge, Gewecke, Stassines, Harding, Paling and Adams all notched victories thanks to forfeits, but Fillmore Central also experienced success on the mat against the Broncos.
Meyer pinned Schernikau in 1:46 at 120 pounds, 132-pounder Schademann earned a win via fall over Brayden Songster at the 1:56 mark and Monroe toppled Guinn via fall in 1:52 at 138 pounds.
Aiden Hinrichs and Dodson battled back and forth in the 145-pound weight class, but Hinrichs ultimately notched a pin for Fillmore Central in 4:26. At 195 pounds, Lukes won in a 6-3 decision over Patchin.
Neligh-Oakdale 48, Centennial 30
Stewart, Schernikau, Guinn, Dodson and Fehlhafer all earned wins thanks to forfeits, but Centennial dropped the only three weight classes to actually take to the mats.
Songster lost to Kegan Payne of Neligh-Oakdale via fall in 54 seconds at 132 pounds, while Patchin fell to Tanner Martensen via pin at 220 pounds. At 195 pounds, Payne dropped his only match of the day to Neligh-Oakdale’s Austin Rudolf via fall and finished the quad with a 2-1 record.
Fehlhafer remained perfect on the year for Centennial, racking up a pair of wins via forfeit and the victory over Hinrichs to finish the day 3-0.
Fillmore Central 42, Bishop Neumann 21
In the final match of the day, the Panthers and Cavs squared off for the quad title. Gewecke, Schademann and Markey Hinrichs all earned Panther victories in forfeits, but Fillmore Central also crushed Bishop Neumann on the mats.
At 113 pounds, Trowbridge notched a win via fall in 1:21 over Mitchell Hubert, while Meyer emerged victorious in a 7-2 decision against David Hart to finish the day 3-0 with no forfeits.
Aiden Hinrichs logged a win in a 10-4 decision over the Cavs’ Max Lautenschlager at 145 pounds, while Stassines defeated Adam Ohnoutka in a back-and-forth affair at 152 pounds thanks to a 12-10 decision.
At 160 pounds, Harding won in a 7-1 decision over Joe Haberman of Bishop Neumann. In the 220-pound weight class, Adams pinned the Cavs’ Wyatt Palm in just 30 seconds to put the finishing touches on Fillmore Central’s 3-0 record on the day.