Fillmore Central still on quest for first volleyball 'W'

DEWITT – The Tri County Trojans hosted the Fillmore Central Panthers in volleyball Thursday night and walked away with a three-set sweep as Fillmore Central fell to 0-8 on the year. Morgan Stokebrand and Ella Clark powered the Trojans with 11 and nine kills respectively as Tri County cruised 25-15, 25-13, 25-20.

Reyna Hafer hammered a team-high six kills for Fillmore Central. Fleur De Rooij added five as the Panthers finished with 11 kills for the match. Hafer also notched the team’s only service ace.

Lilly Srajhans and Angie Schademann each tallied nine digs for Fillmore Central, while Grace Probasco posted 10 assists and Srajhans had four.

The Panthers return to action Saturday at the Ravenna tournament, where they’ll look to pick up their first win of the season.