Fillmore Central still in quest for 'W' number one
GENEVA – Fillmore Central entered its home volleyball invite Saturday looking for its first win of the season. The Panthers are still searching for victory No. 1 after dropping all three of their games on the day to fall to 0-15 on the year.

Even if it hasn’t shown in the record yet, Panthers head coach Dawn Temme said she’s seeing some encouraging improvement from freshmen Angie Schademann, Makenna McCoy and Hadley McCoy.

“Our freshmen that pass in the back row have really stepped up for us and are passing well,” she said

Sutton 2, Fillmore Central 0

Sutton dominated the Panthers in the opener Saturday, taking the first set 25-5 and the second 25-13. Addison Ekeler led Fillmore Central with three kills in the match, while Lilly Srajhans added five assists and 10 digs. Schademann also notched 10 digs in the loss.

Milford 2, Fillmore Central 0

The Eagles swept the hosts 25-14, 25-18 in the Panthers’ second match of the day. Schademann again recorded 10 kills in the loss, while Reyna Hafer hammered five kills and Grace Probasco tallied five assists.

Wilber-Clatonia 2, Fillmore Central 0

Fillmore Central hung tough with the Wolverines in its final match of the day but couldn’t pull out the win as Wilber-Clatonia swept 25-21, 25-21.

Schademann and Srajhans both notched double-digit digs with 15 and 12, respectively. Ekeler crushed five kills while Hafer added three, and Srajhans recorded five assists.

