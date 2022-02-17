Fillmore Central stands 12th after day 1 of Class C state meet

OMAHA – After sweeping through the 132-pound weight class at the C-1 district wrestling meet last weekend, Fillmore Central junior Alexander Schademann continued his winning ways on the opening day of the Class C state wrestling championships Thursday morning at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Schademann faced a bit of a challenge in his opener against Central City’s Brandon Fye, but he still maintained a fairly comfortable lead most of the way before recording the pin with 17 seconds left in the match.

With the win, Schademann advanced to the quarterfinals against Trev Arlt from Yutan. Again, the junior built a solid lead before slamming the door shut Arlt’s chances with a pin at 3:43.

Schademann improved to 54-2 on the season with his two victories Thursday and punched his ticket to Friday’s semifinals, where a familiar foe awaits – Milford senior Eli Vondra (48-4). Vondra also defeated his two opponents via fall on the opening day of the state tournament, and he’s faced Schademann three times already this season.

The Fillmore Central junior took the first meeting in the finals of the Bob Arehart Invite on Dec. 4, but Vondra evened the score with a victory during the Dan Mowinkel-Logan View Invite in mid-December. The two wrestlers last squared off in the Southern Nebraska Conference finals, where Schademann took a 2-1 lead in the season series and clinched the conference crown.

In three matches, neither wrestler has pinned the other – Schademann won via a 14-4 major decision in the first match and a 9-2 decision at the conference meet, while Vondra earned a win in a 7-6 decision at the Logan View Invite.

Expect more of the same in Friday’s semifinals as the two wrestlers square off for the fourth and final time this season, this time with a spot in the state finals on the line.

Fillmore Central, which saw eight wrestlers take to the mats on the opening day of the state championships, sits in 12th place in the team standings heading into Friday with 19 points.

Aidan Trowbridge took on Valentine’s William Sprenger in the first round at 113 pounds but was pinned in 1:06 to drop to the opening round of the consolation bracket Friday morning. The senior will face Arlington’s Trey Hill, who lost to Cooper Rea of Milford by fall at 2:48 in his first match.

At 152 pounds, sophomore Treven Stassines gave No. 3 Ashton Lurz of Valentine all he could handle before ultimately dropping a 4-2 decision in a match that went down to the wire. Stassines returns to action Friday morning against Lincoln Christian’s Jackson Cooley in the opening round of the consolation bracket and needs three wins to secure a medal.

Sophomore Jackson Turner faced a stiff foe in his opening match at 170 pounds – Malcolm’s Gavin Zoucha, the No. 1 wrestler in the weight class. Turner was unable to hand Zoucha his third defeat of the season and will square off with Wyatt Nierodzik of Battle Creek in the opening round of the consolation bracket.

Carson Adams faced No. 2 Jared Janssen from Crofton/Bloomfield in his first match at 220 pounds, but the Fillmore Central senior fell via fall in 1:05 and meets Amherst’s Wyatt Anderson in the consolation bracket Friday morning.

Three other Panthers won their first match to join Schademann in the quarterfinals. Junior Travis Meyer notched a win in an 8-4 decision over David City’s Zachary Bongers at 120 pounds and led Milford’s Conner Kohout in the final minute of his quarterfinal match.

However, Kohout earned two points with just over 30 seconds remaining to eke past Meyer into the semifinals via a 4-3 decision.

Meyer will return to the mat Friday in the second round of the consolation bracket, where he needs a pair of wins to guarantee a medal. His first opponent will be either Jaxson Hassler of Battle Creek or St. Paul’s Nicklaus Busse.

Dylan Gewecke pinned Malcolm’s Zane Zoucha in 4:48 during his first match, but dropped an 8-3 decision to Simon Schindler (36-1) from David City in the quarterfinals at 126 pounds.

He’ll wrestle the winner of the opening-round consolation match between Superior’s Hayden Neeman and Kyler Vincent of Gordon-Rushville in the second round and needs to wins to secure a medal.

At 145 pounds, junior Aiden Hinrichs tussled with Conestoga’s Carter Plowman (40-6) in a tightly contested match that went a full three periods. When the dust settled, Hinrichs emerged with a win thanks to an 8-6 decision.

Hinrichs dropped a major decision 11-0 to Amherst’s Quentin Frank in the quarterfinals and is two wins away from landing on the podium. He’ll face either Yutan’s Isaac Kult or Aquinas Catholic’s Kelby Coufal in the second round of the consolation bracket.