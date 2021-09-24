Fillmore Central softball wins big at Minden

MINDEN – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers are playing some of their best softball and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Thursday night they made it seven wins in their last eight games as they defeated the Minden Whippets in five innings 13-2 to improve to 12-11 on the year.

"We had a good offensive night. Many different girls in the lineup hit the ball hard and found good results. Hopefully, we can keep our momentum going,” commented Panthers’ head coach Aaron Lauby.

The Panthers got the offense untracked right from the get-go as they scored four in the top of the first on hits by Lilly Ellison with a triple and an RBI, along with a double by Shelby Lawver knocking in another run.

FCEMF added to their lead in the third with four more runs with RBIs from Ellison and Lawver and in the fifth they ended the game by the 10-run rule with Lawver getting her third and fourth runs batted in of the night with a single and Kaili Head with a two-run blast.

Minden scored their only runs in the third on a Lexi Anderson single and in the bottom of the fifth when Trinity Carr doubled in the Whippets second run.