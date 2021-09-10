Fillmore Central softball falls to Freeman, beats W-C 12-1

PICKEREL – The Class C No. 8 Freeman Falcons hosted the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers and the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines in softball action Thursday.

Freeman improved to 8-3 with a 12-1 win over the Wolverines and an 8-0 shutout of the Panthers.

FCEMF did come back in the middle game to post a 12-4 win over the Wolverines and improve to 5-8 on the season.

FCEMF 12, Wilber Clatonia 4

The Panther offense belted out 15 hits against Wolverine pitching and scored eight of 12 runs over the final two innings.

After three the Panthers led 4-3, but got a two-run double from Kelsi Gaston and a two-run single from Ashley Braun in the fourth to kick open the door and add five runs.

In the fifth they extended their lead as Faith Engle had a run scoring single and Gaston ripped another double that drove in her fourth run of the game. Gaston also posted an RBI single in the first and was 3 for 3 in the win.

Lead-off hitter Kaili Head also had three hits of which one was a triple and Engle had a pair of doubles. The top three hitters in the Panther lineup went 8 for 9 with six RBIs.