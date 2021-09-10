Fillmore Central softball falls to Freeman, beats W-C 12-1

PICKEREL – The Class C No. 8 Freeman Falcons hosted the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers and the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines in softball action Thursday.
Freeman improved to 8-3 with a 12-1 win over the Wolverines and an 8-0 shutout of the Panthers.
FCEMF did come back in the middle game to post a 12-4 win over the Wolverines and improve to 5-8 on the season.
FCEMF 12, Wilber Clatonia 4
The Panther offense belted out 15 hits against Wolverine pitching and scored eight of 12 runs over the final two innings.
After three the Panthers led 4-3, but got a two-run double from Kelsi Gaston and a two-run single from Ashley Braun in the fourth to kick open the door and add five runs.
In the fifth they extended their lead as Faith Engle had a run scoring single and Gaston ripped another double that drove in her fourth run of the game. Gaston also posted an RBI single in the first and was 3 for 3 in the win.
Lead-off hitter Kaili Head also had three hits of which one was a triple and Engle had a pair of doubles. The top three hitters in the Panther lineup went 8 for 9 with six RBIs.
Shelby Lawver was credited two hits and scored two runs and Braun went 1 for 1 with a run scored.
On the bump, Amy Lauby pitched five innings. She gave up seven hits on 78 pitches. Just one run of the four scored by the Wolverines was earned. She did record four strikeouts.
Freeman 8, FCEMF 0
Falcon starter Paige Mahler was at the top of her game on the mound where she worked five hitless innings and struck out eight batters using 88 pitches.
The Panthers’ Lilly Ellison pitched 4 2/3 innings. She gave up six hits, eight runs - five earned - and during her 74-pitch outing struck out two Falcon batters.
It was a four-run fifth that ended the game for the Falcons by the eight-run rule.
In the bottom of the first, Dakota Hanner drove in the game-winning run with a triple.
The Panthers loaded the bases with two outs in the second, but could not take advantage.
They also had one base runner in each the first, fourth and fifth innings.
FCEMF is in Cozad for the Haymaker Invite today.