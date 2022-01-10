Fillmore Central second at Tri-County mat duals

Fillmore Central second behind Lakeview at Tri-County duals
DEWITT – The very first match of the Tri-County Duals on Friday also turned out to be the championship matchup as the Fillmore Central Panthers battled the Columbus Lakeview Vikings.
The Vikings prevailed over the Panthers 45-29 and following that loss Fillmore Central went on to win their final eight duals to finish in second place.
Fillmore Central defeated Weeping Water 78-6, Tri-County 45-20, Meridian 72-6, Auburn 65-12, Centura 69-6, Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer 60-18, Albany 72-12 and Republic County 60-15.
Fillmore Central had three wrestlers win championships in their respective brackets.
At 113 pounds, Aidan Trowbridge went 9-0 and improved to 27-3 on the season. He also won his 100th match of his career and became the 13th member of the 100 win club at Fillmore Central.
At 132 pounds, Alex Schademann went 9-0 and improved to 30-2 and at 152 pounds it was Treven Stassiness with a clean weekend slate to improve to 29-4.
At 285 pounds, Markey Hinrichs defeated all nine of his opponents and improved to 28-4.
Those who picked up second places include Travis Meyer at 120 (9-1), Noah Monroe at 138 (19-10), Aiden Hinrichs at 145 (26-6) and Blake Nun at 182 (13-15).
“The Panthers wrestled really well all weekend. We ran into a very tough Class B Columbus Lakeview team and got beat 45-29 but it was a very, very competitive dual and a couple matches could have changed the outcome,” said Fillmore Central head coach Ryan Komenda. “The Panthers finished the tourney 8-1 in second place. The wrestlers were an impressive 94-23 in the varsity matches and 14-8 in JV matches.”
Fillmore Central will wrestle at the Centennial Quad on Thursday and will head west to the Gibbon Invite on Saturday.