Fillmore Central second at Tri-County mat duals

Fillmore Central second behind Lakeview at Tri-County duals

DEWITT – The very first match of the Tri-County Duals on Friday also turned out to be the championship matchup as the Fillmore Central Panthers battled the Columbus Lakeview Vikings.

The Vikings prevailed over the Panthers 45-29 and following that loss Fillmore Central went on to win their final eight duals to finish in second place.

Fillmore Central defeated Weeping Water 78-6, Tri-County 45-20, Meridian 72-6, Auburn 65-12, Centura 69-6, Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer 60-18, Albany 72-12 and Republic County 60-15.

Fillmore Central had three wrestlers win championships in their respective brackets.

At 113 pounds, Aidan Trowbridge went 9-0 and improved to 27-3 on the season. He also won his 100th match of his career and became the 13th member of the 100 win club at Fillmore Central.

At 132 pounds, Alex Schademann went 9-0 and improved to 30-2 and at 152 pounds it was Treven Stassiness with a clean weekend slate to improve to 29-4.

At 285 pounds, Markey Hinrichs defeated all nine of his opponents and improved to 28-4.