 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fillmore Central second at Tri-County mat duals
0 comments

Fillmore Central second at Tri-County mat duals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fillmore Central second behind Lakeview at Tri-County duals

DEWITT – The very first match of the Tri-County Duals on Friday also turned out to be the championship matchup as the Fillmore Central Panthers battled the Columbus Lakeview Vikings.

The Vikings prevailed over the Panthers 45-29 and following that loss Fillmore Central went on to win their final eight duals to finish in second place.

Fillmore Central defeated Weeping Water 78-6, Tri-County 45-20, Meridian 72-6, Auburn 65-12, Centura 69-6, Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer 60-18, Albany 72-12 and Republic County 60-15.

Fillmore Central had three wrestlers win championships in their respective brackets.

At 113 pounds, Aidan Trowbridge went 9-0 and improved to 27-3 on the season. He also won his 100th match of his career and became the 13th member of the 100 win club at Fillmore Central.

At 132 pounds, Alex Schademann went 9-0 and improved to 30-2 and at 152 pounds it was Treven Stassiness with a clean weekend slate to improve to 29-4.

At 285 pounds, Markey Hinrichs defeated all nine of his opponents and improved to 28-4.

Those who picked up second places include Travis Meyer at 120 (9-1), Noah Monroe at 138 (19-10), Aiden Hinrichs at 145 (26-6) and Blake Nun at 182 (13-15).

“The Panthers wrestled really well all weekend. We ran into a very tough Class B Columbus Lakeview team and got beat 45-29 but it was a very, very competitive dual and a couple matches could have changed the outcome,” said Fillmore Central head coach Ryan Komenda. “The Panthers finished the tourney 8-1 in second place. The wrestlers were an impressive 94-23 in the varsity matches and 14-8 in JV matches.”

Fillmore Central will wrestle at the Centennial Quad on Thursday and will head west to the Gibbon Invite on Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dogs have no answer for Hollinger
Sports

Dogs have no answer for Hollinger

  • Updated

STROMSBURG – The Osceola Bulldogs could not stop Cross County senior Cory Hollinger on Tuesday night as he scored a game-high 26 points in the…

Mustang boys defeat Meridian 62-37
Sports

Mustang boys defeat Meridian 62-37

  • Updated

MCCOOL JUNCTION – On Thursday night, the McCool Junction Mustangs generated a lot of extra looks at the basket for themselves by doing the lit…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News