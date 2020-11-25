Fillmore Central’s Schelkopf signs with Hastings College

GENEVA – One of the top guards in the York News-Times’ coverage area made it official on Wednesday.
After committing this past September, Fillmore Central senior Jackie Schelkopf signed with Hastings College to continue her education and basketball career. Schelkopf chose Hastings College over Concordia University, which was also interested in her talents.
“I really liked the atmosphere and the culture they have as a team, and the town of Hastings is also super supportive, which I liked,” Schelkopf said.
Another reason why Schelkopf picked the Broncos? Their head coach, Jina Douglas. There’s a relationship there that’s been built since the early parts of Schelkopf’s prep career.
“She’s been really good about reaching out and I’ve been going over to games and she’s come to some of mine,” Schelkopf said of Douglas. “She’s just really easy to talk to and is a great person.”
There’s also going to be opportunity to crack the lineup in Hastings. The Broncos will be looking to fill guard positions, and that’s something Schelkopf can do. She burst onto the scene as a sophomore, averaging 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while helping lead her team to the Class C-2 state tournament. That season she scored 15 or more points in 12 games, including a season-high 25 in a win over Milford. She drilled 58 3-pointers on the season, too, which was also tops on the team.
“Ball handling is kind of my thing and I like to create, whether it’s for myself or for teammates,” Schelkopf said. “It’s just something I’ve always kind of done. I’d say my basketball IQ is pretty high and I see the court pretty well.”
Last year as a junior Schelkopf had a bit of a dip in production, averaging 8.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds. Now in her senior year, she’ll have even more on her shoulders. Fillmore Central loses multiple starters from last year’s group that went 17-8.
Class C-2 is wide open this season, however, with teams like Grand Island Central Catholic, Hastings St. Cecilia and Oakland-Craig moving up to C-1 ball.
“We have high expectations for ourselves and we ultimately want to get to the state tournament, but we’ll have to put in the work each day to get there,” Schelkopf said.
She wants to be a good role model and teammate, too. Those are things she’s had growing up in the Fillmore Central girls basketball program. But now it’s time for her to be the leader.
“I just want to keep the culture going because we’ve built that up the past few years and have had really good leaders,” Schelkopf said. “I just want to be another good leader, whether that’s scoring for myself or facilitating to others, I think it’s really important to show younger girls how to play.”
Basketball has always been Schelkopf’s love. You wouldn’t have guessed that considering her two older sisters, Shelby and Sydney, were softball players.
“When I got into junior high I just liked how competitive basketball was, and you have to be pretty athletic to play it and I just really liked that,” Jackie said.
Sydney is actually on the softball team at Hastings College. Although it’s nice to have a sister on campus, it didn’t weigh into Jackie’s decision much.
“It’s still pretty cool to go to the same school as your sister,” Jackie said.
