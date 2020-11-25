Fillmore Central’s Schelkopf signs with Hastings College

“Ball handling is kind of my thing and I like to create, whether it’s for myself or for teammates,” Schelkopf said. “It’s just something I’ve always kind of done. I’d say my basketball IQ is pretty high and I see the court pretty well.”

Last year as a junior Schelkopf had a bit of a dip in production, averaging 8.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds. Now in her senior year, she’ll have even more on her shoulders. Fillmore Central loses multiple starters from last year’s group that went 17-8.

Class C-2 is wide open this season, however, with teams like Grand Island Central Catholic, Hastings St. Cecilia and Oakland-Craig moving up to C-1 ball.

“We have high expectations for ourselves and we ultimately want to get to the state tournament, but we’ll have to put in the work each day to get there,” Schelkopf said.

She wants to be a good role model and teammate, too. Those are things she’s had growing up in the Fillmore Central girls basketball program. But now it’s time for her to be the leader.