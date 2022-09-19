 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Grand Central Foods Sports
VOLLEYBALL

Fillmore Central picks up first win of the season at home invite

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers broke a 44-match losing streak on Saturday with a 2-1 win over the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines at the Fillmore Central volleyball invite.

The Panther started out the day with a 2-0 loss to Hastings St. Cecilia by the scores of 25-10 and 25-19 and in their second game also dropped a straight set decision to Raymond Central 25-16 and 25-20.

The win against W-C was by the scores of 25-15, 24-26 and 25-23.

No team or individual stats were available.

Fillmore Central will host the Thayer Central Titans tonight in Geneva at 7 p.m.

