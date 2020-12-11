Fillmore Central Panthers host SNC Quad

GENEVA-The Fillmore Central Panthers hosted the Fairbury Jeffs, Tri-County Trojans and the Thayer Central Titans in Southern Nebraska Quad action at Fillmore Central High School on Thursday night.

It’s been a busy week for the Fillmore Central Panthers already as they competed in two duals at the Sandy Creek Triangular on Tuesday, had three more matches on Thursday and will make their way to the Osceola Invite on Saturday.

After almost three hours to complete the first two rounds and due to the length of the matches and several junior varsity matches before and after each dual match up, the Fillmore Central versus Tri-County results will be in Saturday’s York News-Times Sports.

Fillmore Central 61, Fairbury 18

The Fillmore Central Panthers built a huge lead on Thursday night over the Fairbury grapplers as Carson Adams (220); Travis Meyer (106) and Aidan Trowbridge wrestling at 113 all picked up six points each as the Fairbury Jeffs had open weight classes.

With Fillmore Central on top 18-6, Dylan Gewecke at 120 pounds defeated the Jeffs Spencer Weers by major decision 16-2, followed by another open weight class for the Jeffs and a win by Dillon Fushia at 132 over Connor Gerths by pin fall in 5:54.