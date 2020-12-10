Fillmore Central Panthers host SNC Quad

GENEVA - Fillmore Central hosted Fairbury, Tri-County and the Thayer Central in Southern Nebraska Conference Quad action at Fillmore Central High School on Thursday night.

It’s been a busy week for Fillmore Central as they competed in two duals at the Sandy Creek Triangular on Tuesday, had three more matches on Thursday and will make their way to the Osceola Invite on Saturday.

The first two rounds took almost three hours to complete due to matches going long and several junior varsity matches being wrestled. As a result the Fillmore Central versus Tri County match will be included in Saturday’s edition of the News-Times.

Fillmore Central 61, Fairbury 18

Fillmore Central built a huge lead on Thursday night over the Fairbury grapplers as Carson Adams (220), Travis Meyer (106) and Aidan Trowbridge, wrestling at 113, all picked up six points each as the Jeffs had open weight classes.

With Fillmore Central on top 18-6, Dylan Gewecke at 120 pounds defeated the Jeffs Spencer Weers by a major decision 16-2, followed by another open weight class for the Jeffs and a win by Dillon Fushia at 132 over Connor Gerths by pin fall in 5:54.

Fillmore Central led 52-6 after Noah Monroe pinned Landon Trimm at 152 pounds.