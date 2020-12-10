Fillmore Central Panthers host SNC Quad

GENEVA - Fillmore Central hosted Fairbury, Tri-County and the Thayer Central in Southern Nebraska Conference Quad action at Fillmore Central High School on Thursday night.
It’s been a busy week for Fillmore Central as they competed in two duals at the Sandy Creek Triangular on Tuesday, had three more matches on Thursday and will make their way to the Osceola Invite on Saturday.
The first two rounds took almost three hours to complete due to matches going long and several junior varsity matches being wrestled. As a result the Fillmore Central versus Tri County match will be included in Saturday’s edition of the News-Times.
Fillmore Central 61, Fairbury 18
Fillmore Central built a huge lead on Thursday night over the Fairbury grapplers as Carson Adams (220), Travis Meyer (106) and Aidan Trowbridge, wrestling at 113, all picked up six points each as the Jeffs had open weight classes.
With Fillmore Central on top 18-6, Dylan Gewecke at 120 pounds defeated the Jeffs Spencer Weers by a major decision 16-2, followed by another open weight class for the Jeffs and a win by Dillon Fushia at 132 over Connor Gerths by pin fall in 5:54.
Fillmore Central led 52-6 after Noah Monroe pinned Landon Trimm at 152 pounds.
In the 170 pound match Jacob Stoner posted a 6-3 decision over Devon Carel and Hunter Lukes was open at 195 to account for the final scoring.
Fairbury’s wins were recorded by Kazz Hyson at 285, Riley Armer at 160 and Ashton McCown at 182.
Fillmore Central 46, Thayer Central 22
Thayer Central versus Fillmore Central was a well fought battle with the Panthers jumping out to a 21-6 lead behind heavyweight Connor Asche’s pin of Dahrran Cast in 20 seconds.
A Meyer win over Triston Wells by the final score of 9-0 and an open weight class for the Titans at 113 pounds made it 15-0.
The lead went to 18-0 when Gewecke picked up a 5-2 decision over Ashton Sinn.
Thayer Central scored their first points when Cooper Casey pinned Fillmore Central’s Ben Stoner.
Alex Schademann, at 132, won his match 7-2 and Conner Nunn was a 12-8 winner at 138 pounds to open the Panthers lead to 24-6.
The Panthers lead then went to 28-6 on an Aidan Hinrichs major decision at 145 and a Monroe pin of Nate Burd in 47 seconds at 152.
Fairbury trimmed the Panthers lead to 34-12 but Jacob Stoner got the points back with a pin at 170 and the margin was 40-12.
Fairbury picked up a win from Gunner Mumford and Andrew Engle in two of the final three matches.
The Osceola Invite is scheduled to get underway on Saturday at Osceola High School at 8:30 a.m.
