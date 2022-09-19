Fillmore Central Panthers come up short in Wilber

WILBER – The Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines punched across a touchdown with five minutes to play in the game on Friday night and handed the Fillmore Central Panthers their first loss of the season by the final score of 28-21.

The game stats were as close as the final score as the Wolverines put up 314 yards of total offense to 309 for the Panthers.

Fillmore Central struck first when quarterback Treven Stassiness connected with Dylan Gewecke on a 53 yard scoring strike to put the Panthers on top 7-0 following Gewecke’s PAT.

The next two scores were by the Wolverines on touchdown passes covering 8 and 26 yards as the Wolverines went to the half on top 14-7.

Stassiness scored on a 1-yard run in the third, but the Wolverines went up 21-13 with 16 seconds to play in the third on a 4-yard rushing touchdown.

The Panthers tied the game with 9:03 to play when Stassiness hit Luke Kimbrough on a 7 yard scoring toss and the two-point PAT pass to Dan Stoner tied the game at 21-21.

Wilber-Clatonia was able to secure the win as they scored on their next drive.

Stassiness was 8 of 14 passing for 154 yards, two touchdowns and he had one pass picked off. The ground game mustered up 155 yards with Keegan Theobald leading the way with 19 carries for 127 yards.

Kimbrough caught six passes for 124 yards.

W-C fumbled the ball four times and lost two while the Panthers dropped the ball once and the Wolverines jumped on it for the recovery.

Fillmore Central (3-1) will host the Fairbury Jeffs (3-1) on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Fillmore Central 7 0 6 8-21

Wilber-Clatonia 0 14 7 7-28