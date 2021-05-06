Fillmore Central Invite features host Panther boys and Centennial

GENEVA – Conner Nun of host Fillmore Central bested them all in the pole vault, which he won with a best mark of 13-0 at Thursday’s invite in Geneva.

Cooper Gierhan and Centennial teammate Sam Tomes were second and third, respectively, with best vaults of 12-6 and 12-0.

In the discus it was Centennial going 1-2-3 on the strong arms of Carson Fehlhafer (128-1), Sam Payne (127-6) and Jayden Hartshorn (118-8).

Fehlhafer landed second in the shot with a put of 45-7 ¾. Hartshorn was fourth (42-6 ¾).

Jake Gargen from Centennial was fourth in the high jump (5-8) with fellow Bronco Rashun Foreman (5-6) fifth.

Keegan Theobald from host Geneva garnered third in the triple jump (38-8 ½) and Foreman won the long jump with a mark of 18-10 ½.

On the track the Fillmore Central foursome of Isaiah Lauby, Dakota Nun, Cole Nedrow and Maverick Rhoten ran fourth in the 4x800 relay with a time of 9:50.27.

Will Saunders powered his way to second (15.99) for Centennial in the 110 hurdles.