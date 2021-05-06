Fillmore Central Invite features host Panther boys and Centennial

GENEVA – Conner Nun of host Fillmore Central bested them all in the pole vault, which he won with a best mark of 13-0 at Thursday’s invite in Geneva.
Cooper Gierhan and Centennial teammate Sam Tomes were second and third, respectively, with best vaults of 12-6 and 12-0.
In the discus it was Centennial going 1-2-3 on the strong arms of Carson Fehlhafer (128-1), Sam Payne (127-6) and Jayden Hartshorn (118-8).
Fehlhafer landed second in the shot with a put of 45-7 ¾. Hartshorn was fourth (42-6 ¾).
Jake Gargen from Centennial was fourth in the high jump (5-8) with fellow Bronco Rashun Foreman (5-6) fifth.
Keegan Theobald from host Geneva garnered third in the triple jump (38-8 ½) and Foreman won the long jump with a mark of 18-10 ½.
On the track the Fillmore Central foursome of Isaiah Lauby, Dakota Nun, Cole Nedrow and Maverick Rhoten ran fourth in the 4x800 relay with a time of 9:50.27.
Will Saunders powered his way to second (15.99) for Centennial in the 110 hurdles.
Garrett Nichols (4:40.14) of FC and Ryan Payne (4:55.34) for FC were second and fifth in the open 1600. The 400 saw a finish of sixth (55.09) for De Maciel from FC with teammate Theobald (46.33) fifth in the 300 hurdle race. Clinton Turnbull ground out second in the open 3200 (10:47.26).
In the relays it was Centennial fourth (47.27) in the 4x100 run by Gierhan, Saunders, Lane Zimmer and Carson Richters. Fillmore Central ran fifth on the legs of Kale Perkins, Luke Kimbrough, Ben Stoner and Austin Wurtz.
The 4x400 had Panthers Conner Nun, Nichols, Maciel and Aiden Hinrichs second in 3:43.01.
In the final team standings it was Centennial (87.5) third behind Malcolm (105) and the Titans of Thayer Central (88) in the runner-up spot. The host Panthers (51) tied David City for sixth behind Wood River and Hastings St. Cecilia.