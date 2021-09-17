Fillmore Central hosts cross country invite boys

“Our boys really competed well against some stiff competition. We were defeated by three teams highly ranked in Class C: Lincoln Christian, Milford and Lincoln Lutheran. We were able to do so even though we were down a man as we were without our usual No. 4 runner Joey Pedersen,” said Mustang head coach Ryan Underwood. “Junior Trent Neville led the charge for us again this week by finishing in seventh. Trent ran the fifth fastest time for us in course history on the Hidden Hills Country Club course and is the third fastest performer for us on that course. He ran 1:38.46 faster on the course than he did last year and improved his place of finish by 38 places over last year's race.”