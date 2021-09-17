Fillmore Central hosts cross country invite boys

GENEVA – The No. 1 and No. 4 teams in the Lincoln Journal Star Class C cross country rankings battled it out Thursday for the team championship at the Fillmore Central Cross Country Invitational.
Warm conditions greeted the field of 92 runners as Lincoln Christian, No. 4, edged the No. 1 Milford Eagles 31-36. Lincoln Lutheran was third with 50 and Class D McCool Junction was fourth with 84 points.
The individual championship went to Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas. He clocked 17:07.77, 28 seconds faster than second place Carter Hohen of Lincoln Christian and third place Logan Lebo of Lincoln Lutheran who was 49 seconds off the championship pace.
McCool Junction had three individual medalists. Trent Neville was seventh with a time of 18:13.64, Jake Brugger came across the tape in 18:26.95 for 12th place and Luke Brugger was 16th with a time of 18:37.74.
The fourth Mustang runner was Harry Yunevich in 53rd with his time of 21:06.00
“Our boys really competed well against some stiff competition. We were defeated by three teams highly ranked in Class C: Lincoln Christian, Milford and Lincoln Lutheran. We were able to do so even though we were down a man as we were without our usual No. 4 runner Joey Pedersen,” said Mustang head coach Ryan Underwood. “Junior Trent Neville led the charge for us again this week by finishing in seventh. Trent ran the fifth fastest time for us in course history on the Hidden Hills Country Club course and is the third fastest performer for us on that course. He ran 1:38.46 faster on the course than he did last year and improved his place of finish by 38 places over last year's race.”
Underwood added that the other team members also made great improvements.
“Senior Jake Brugger was not far behind Trent. Jake, who is running a heavy dose of mileage in practice right now, finished in 12th place. He ran 14.25 seconds faster on the course this year compared to last year and improved 15 places of finish from last year,” Underwood said. “Sophomore Luke Brugger was our last medal winner for our boys by finishing in 16th place. Luke ran 48.46 seconds faster than he did on the course last year and improved his place of finish by 20 places from last year. Luke is really learning how to run and how to maximize his strengths while he competes. He is a very tough and competitive kid.”
As a team the Fillmore Central Panthers took 8th place with a score of 169. The runners responsible for that score included Cooper Schelkopf in 33rd (19:27.47), Ashtin Clark finished in 37th with a time of 19:41.48, Austin Wurtz was clocked at 20:55.01 for 48th place and Travis Meyer was 59th with his time of 21:42.49.
Centennial did not have enough runners score to post a team score when one of their runners was unable to finish.
Taking home 51st place with a time of 21:02.79 was Garrison Schernikau, Matthew Hoop was 56th as he ran a 21:13.74 and in 65th was Camden Winkelman with a time of 22:12.05.
Mccool Junction will run at the Palmer Invite on Tuesday before heading to the Rim Rock Classic in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday.
Centennial will compete at the Malcolm Invite on Tuesday and join Fillmore Central in Hebron on Thursday at the Thayer Central Invite.
Boys team scoring – 1.Lincoln Christian 31; 2.Milford 36; 3.Lincoln Lutheran 50; 4.McCool Junction 84; 5.Malcolm 93; 6.Adams Central 97; 7.Gothenburg 103; 8.Fillmore Central 169; 9.South Central 178; 10.Tri-County 182; 11.St. Cecilia 185; 12.Thayer Central 187; 13.Fairbury 214.