Fillmore Central hosts 18 teams of girls for cross country

GENEVA – The temperatures spiked into the low 90s Thursday as 18 schools gathered at Hidden Hills Golf Course in Geneva for the Fillmore Central Cross Country Invite.
Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas finished over a minute ahead of second place Sadye Daniel of Lincoln Christian and third place Payton Gerken of McCool Junction.
Centennial’s Madison Brandenburgh also had a top 10 finish. She crossed the tape in seventh place, while Fillmore Central’s Hallie Verhage picked up the final medal with a 20th place effort. McCool Junction’s Jadon Hess, on her maiden voyage at the 5K distance, came in at No. 15 and grabbed the Mustangs’ second medal.
Vargas was clocked at 20:20.26, Gerken came across at 21:40.27, Brandenburgh ran a 22:59.54 and Verhage stopped the clock at 24:14.50.
“Payton Gerken looked really strong for us up front to come home in third place. Payton finished two positions higher than she did as a sophomore at the Fillmore Central Invite last year,” commented McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood.
Underwood also talked about Hess and her development as a runner.
“Jadon is learning a lot about cross country every day she steps on the course. I thought she really did a great job today of getting a smart start and moving up throughout the race,” Underwood said. “Jadon is a very competitive young lady. When she gets in competitive mode, good things happen. I saw a lot of that competitive mode from her today and she caught a lot of girls throughout the race.”
Rounding out the rest of the local runners, Centennial’s Josie Turnbull was 22nd (24:31.89), Sara Weisheit of McCool Junction ran 43rd (27:44.22) and Fillmore Central’s Annika Frook came across in 46th place with her time of 28:08.37.
None of the three local teams had enough runners to complete in the team race won by Lincoln Christian with 24 points. Second went to Milford with 53 and St. Cecilia rounded out the top three with 65.
“Overall, I am excited about how our top girls competed. We definitely have some things to work on and need to find a way to shore up a bit of a time gap between all of our girls,” added Underwood. “With that being said, our girls are making improvement. It will be vital for us to continue that trend down the road if we want to put ourselves in contention for a state berth in October.”
McCool Junction will run at the Palmer Invite on Tuesday at Bader Park, then be on the road to Lawrence, Kan., for the Rim Rock Classic on Saturday.
Centennial will compete at the Malcolm Invite on Tuesday and Thayer Central on Thursday where they will be joined by the Fillmore Central teams.
Girls team scoring – 1.Lincoln Christian 24; 2.Milford 53; 3.St. Cecilia 65; 4.Fairbury 80; 5.Adams Central 83; 6. Lincoln 84; 7.Thayer Central 92; 8.Lincoln Lutheran 108