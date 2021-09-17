Fillmore Central hosts 18 teams of girls for cross country

Rounding out the rest of the local runners, Centennial’s Josie Turnbull was 22nd (24:31.89), Sara Weisheit of McCool Junction ran 43rd (27:44.22) and Fillmore Central’s Annika Frook came across in 46th place with her time of 28:08.37.

None of the three local teams had enough runners to complete in the team race won by Lincoln Christian with 24 points. Second went to Milford with 53 and St. Cecilia rounded out the top three with 65.

“Overall, I am excited about how our top girls competed. We definitely have some things to work on and need to find a way to shore up a bit of a time gap between all of our girls,” added Underwood. “With that being said, our girls are making improvement. It will be vital for us to continue that trend down the road if we want to put ourselves in contention for a state berth in October.”

McCool Junction will run at the Palmer Invite on Tuesday at Bader Park, then be on the road to Lawrence, Kan., for the Rim Rock Classic on Saturday.

Centennial will compete at the Malcolm Invite on Tuesday and Thayer Central on Thursday where they will be joined by the Fillmore Central teams.

Girls team scoring – 1.Lincoln Christian 24; 2.Milford 53; 3.St. Cecilia 65; 4.Fairbury 80; 5.Adams Central 83; 6. Lincoln 84; 7.Thayer Central 92; 8.Lincoln Lutheran 108