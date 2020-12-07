Fillmore Central has five wrestlers win gold as it takes runner-up in Friend

FRIEND – Two wrestling teams from the York News-Times’ coverage area – the Fillmore Central Panthers and Centennial Broncos – competed at the Bob Arehart Invite in Friend on Saturday.
Head coach Ryan Komenda’s Fillmore Central squad placed runner-up with 191 points behind invite champ Milford, which scored 198. Phil Payne’s Centennial club placed fifth with 102 points.
Fillmore Central had five wrestlers win their divisions, including Travis Meyer at 106 pounds, Aidan Trowbridge (113), Dylan Gewecke (120), Conner Nun (138) and Connor Asche (285).
Meyer went 3-0 on the day and beat Thayer Central’s Triston Wells by major decision in his championship match, 8-0. Trowbridge also went 3-0 and pinned Yutan’s Bryce Kolc in 3 minutes, 37 seconds in his final. Gewecke went 4-0 with a 19-second victory via pin against Tri County’s Zach Colgrove to earn his gold. Nun was 3-1 and pinned Yutan’s Jett Arensberg in 1:18 in the final. Asche pinned all three of his opponents on Saturday, including Centennial’s Carson Fehlhafer in the finals – that match lasted 33 seconds. Fehlhafer was 2-1 on the day and won his first two matches via pins.
Fillmore Central also had three wrestlers place second, including Alex Schademann (126), Noah Monroe (152) and Jacob Stoner (170).
Centennial had two wrestlers take runner-up in Ryan Payne (132) and Fehlhafer while Garrison Schernikau was third at 120.
In his first match Payne pinned Fillmore Central’s Wyatt Rayburn in 56 seconds, then snuck by Southern’s Doug Rainey 7-6. In his championship match, Payne faced Milford’s Eli Vondra, and Vondra got the win by pin in 4:33.
Final team scoring: 1. Milford 198; 2. Fillmore Central 191; 3. Yutan 174; 4. Thayer Central 138.5; 5. Centennial 102; 6. Tri County 88.5; 7. Palmer 87; 8. Southern 43; T-9. Dorchester 13; T-9. Friend 13; 11. Lincoln Lutheran 0.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!