Fillmore Central has five wrestlers win gold as it takes runner-up in Friend

Meyer went 3-0 on the day and beat Thayer Central’s Triston Wells by major decision in his championship match, 8-0. Trowbridge also went 3-0 and pinned Yutan’s Bryce Kolc in 3 minutes, 37 seconds in his final. Gewecke went 4-0 with a 19-second victory via pin against Tri County’s Zach Colgrove to earn his gold. Nun was 3-1 and pinned Yutan’s Jett Arensberg in 1:18 in the final. Asche pinned all three of his opponents on Saturday, including Centennial’s Carson Fehlhafer in the finals – that match lasted 33 seconds. Fehlhafer was 2-1 on the day and won his first two matches via pins.