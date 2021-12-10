Fillmore Central Grapplers 2-0 at Tri-County Triangular

DEWITT – The Fillmore Central Panthers followed up their second-place finish at the Friend Invite last Saturday by going 2-0 at Thursday’s Tri-County Triangular just outside Dewitt, NE.
The Panthers opened dual action with a 42-27 win over the host Trojans and ended the night with a 43-25 win over the Fairbury Jeffs.
Fillmore Central will join Cross County/Osceola at the Osceola Invite on Saturday at Osceola High School.
Fillmore Central 42, Tri-County 27
Of the team’s 42 points, 30 came in the weight classes from 120 to 170 pounds. The Panthers also pocketed 12 points on open class forfeits by the Trojans.
At 120 pounds, Aidan Trowbridge (6-1) defeated Colton Placek by pin in 1:37 and next up was 126-pounder Dylan Gewecke (6-1), who posted a tough 3-2 win over Colton Spahr.
The wins kept coming as Aiden Hinrichs (6-1) won an 8-2 decision over Zaid Martinez and at 152 pounds Treven Stassiness (6-1) pinned Grant Lewandowski in 3:56.
The final win came at 170 as Jackson Turner (5-2) pinned Cael Washburn in 3:24. Tri-County won the final two matches to account for the final 15-point margin of victory.
Fillmore Central 43, Fairbury 25
Gewecke started the win string at 126 pounds with an 8-0 major decision over Dalton Vanlaningham and Class C No. 1 rated Alex Schademann (7-0) at 132 picked up a pin over Spencer Weers in 4:45.
At 138 pounds, Noah Monroe won a 6-0 decision over Connor Gerths, while Hinrichs posted his second win of the night when he needed just two minutes to pin Joryean Stum.
Stassines defeated Jerik Johnson by pin in 1:49 at 152 pounds and Turner used 1:41 to get past Ashton McCown at 170.
The Panthers did pick up 12 points due to open weight class forfeits by the Jeffs.