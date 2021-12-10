Fillmore Central Grapplers 2-0 at Tri-County Triangular

DEWITT – The Fillmore Central Panthers followed up their second-place finish at the Friend Invite last Saturday by going 2-0 at Thursday’s Tri-County Triangular just outside Dewitt, NE.

The Panthers opened dual action with a 42-27 win over the host Trojans and ended the night with a 43-25 win over the Fairbury Jeffs.

Fillmore Central will join Cross County/Osceola at the Osceola Invite on Saturday at Osceola High School.

Fillmore Central 42, Tri-County 27

Of the team’s 42 points, 30 came in the weight classes from 120 to 170 pounds. The Panthers also pocketed 12 points on open class forfeits by the Trojans.

At 120 pounds, Aidan Trowbridge (6-1) defeated Colton Placek by pin in 1:37 and next up was 126-pounder Dylan Gewecke (6-1), who posted a tough 3-2 win over Colton Spahr.

The wins kept coming as Aiden Hinrichs (6-1) won an 8-2 decision over Zaid Martinez and at 152 pounds Treven Stassiness (6-1) pinned Grant Lewandowski in 3:56.