Fillmore Central girls win third straight, edge Centura 46-44

GENEVA – Fillmore Central trailed Centura 27-22 at halftime, but the Panthers outscored the Centurions 24-17 over the final 16 minutes to rally in the second half and earn their third consecutive win in a 46-44 victory Tuesday night.

The visitors started hot out of the gate, as Centura built a 12-6 lead after eight minutes. Fillmore Central trimmed away at the deficit with a 16-15 edge in the second quarter and the Panthers trailed by five heading into the locker room.

Fillmore Central came out of the break on fire, as they dominated the third quarter 18-10 to take a three-point lead with eight minutes to play. The Panthers then held on down the stretch to extend their winning streak to three and improve to 6-9 on the season.

Centura saw three players crack double figures, but the balanced offensive attack wasn’t enough to offset big nights from Fillmore Central’s Lexi Theis and Faith Engle.

Theis buried five shots from the floor and drained six of nine free throws as she poured in a game-high 17 points, including seven in the second half. Engle knocked down three shots from the floor, canned six of eight chances at the foul line and added 13 points to join Theis in double figures.