Fillmore Central girls using summer hoops to bring new faces up to speed

YORK-The start of the girls 2022-23 high school basketball season is still five months away.

The start of rebuilding and reloading for the season for high school teams, however, has been underway since around the start of June with both individual and team camps dotting the Nebraska landscape.

On Tuesday, the York girls hosted more than 30 teams as the basketball summer camps are coming to a close, including the Fillmore Central Panthers.

Fillmore Central played four games Tuesday, including head-to-head matchups with the York Dukes, Boone Central Cardinals, Niobrara-Verdigre Cougars and the Ord Chanticleers.

Panthers head coach Shad Eberhardt’s team will feature a lot of new faces and a large number of players who have not even seen the court at the varsity level.

“We are working on just improving and getting better. We have a lot of new faces and some role players who are going to have to step up into varsity basketball,” said Eberhardt, whose team closed the 2021-22 season with wins in eight of their final 15 games. “We have a lot of girls who have not seen a lot of varsity action so we are just trying to get them used to the pace that they are going to see, the aggressiveness of it and a lot of other stuff. They are learning about each other and how to mingle as a team.”

The Panthers are looking for girls who can step and score the basketball and play at the varsity level.

Fillmore Central lost 30 points a game to graduation, and they also lost better than half of their rebounding totals per game.

Eberhardt talked about trying some new things on offense in addition to familiar concepts from previous years.

“We are going to try some newer stuff that will get some people into some different spots and a lot of the same stuff we have done in the past,” Eberhardt stated. “We have asked some people to put in some work in the summer. We have had some girls who have been living in the gym and doing a lot of shooting and hopefully that will pay some dividends when the start of the season comes around.”

The head coach said that most of the time the summer camps are the first time the coaches and the girls really get to see what needs to be worked on and how the skill sets of the girls match up on the floor.

“I think summer camps are big. In a lot of cases it’s the first time you get that first look at what you are going to have,” Eberhardt added. “It really shows you what you need to work on and it opens the eyes of some of the girls of what they need to work on when they show up. It’s a big eye opener for both the girls and the coaches.”