Fillmore Central girls take down Malcolm by five
GENEVA – The Malcolm Clippers roared to life with 15 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough for the visitors to complete the comeback, as the Fillmore Central Panthers fended off the late charge and held on for a 39-34 win Friday night.

Lexi Theis led the Panthers with nine points, while Abby Nichols and Reyna Hafer each added eight. Kaili Head and Faith Engle notched five points apiece and Bella Lichti and Kelsi Gaston racked up two points each to round out Fillmore Central scoring.

Stats for neither team were available. Fillmore Central won its second game in a row and improved to 5-9 on the season. The Panthers return to the hardwood Tuesday evening against Centura.

