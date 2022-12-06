Fillmore Central girls seventh in program’s first tournament

O’NEILL – The Fillmore Central girls wrestling team took to the mats for the first time in program history over the weekend, where the Panthers competed at the O’Neill invite. Fillmore Central concluded its first tournament in seventh place out of 18 teams with 68 points.

Grand Island dominated the team race, finishing atop the leaderboard with 225 points. Pierce finished second with 164 points, while Battle Creek (96.5), Boone Central (88) and Crofton/Bloomfield (82) rounded out the top five.

Four Panthers took home medals in their first wrestling action. Angie Schademann led the way with a silver medal at 100 pounds, where the sophomore rebounded from a loss in the first round to pin her final two opponents in 38 and 15 seconds, respectively.

In the 135-pound division, Maggie Fushia went 2-1 and claimed bronze, defeating Ralston in the consolation semis via pin and Battle Creek in the third-place match in an 8-6 decision.

JoLee Gewecke went 3-2 at 120 pounds and placed fourth. She pinned her quarterfinal opponent in 35 seconds to become the first Fillmore Central girls wrestler to record a fall and later added a second pin in the consolation semis.

Sarah Turner also notched a fourth-place finish with a 3-2 day at 115 pounds. Turner dropped her first match of the day before rebounding to record three straight pins to reach the third-place match, where she came up just short against Boone Central.