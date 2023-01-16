Fillmore Central girls place second at Superior invite

SUPERIOR – The Fillmore Central Panthers hit the mats in Superior on Friday, where they scored 78 points to place second in the team standings.

Six wrestlers landed on the podium for Fillmore Central, including a pair of gold medals from Angie Schademann at 100 pounds and Sarah Turner at 110.

Schademann picked up a pair of pins as the sophomore moved to 19-6 on the year, while Turner notched three pins and improved to 18-10.

JoLee Gewecke went 2-1 and took home silver at 120, while Maggie Fushia, Addison Wolf and Cierra Cruz all claimed bronze.