Fillmore Central girls overwhelm Tri-County 61-22
Fillmore Central girls overwhelm Tri-County 61-22

Fillmore Central girls bludgeon Tri County 61-22, extend win streak to four

By News-Times staff

DEWITT – The Fillmore Central Panthers jumped all over the Tri County Trojans during the first quarter Friday night, taking a 25-5 lead after the opening eight minutes. The visitors never looked back, dominating Tri County in all facets of the game for four quarters in a 61-22 obliteration for Fillmore Central’s fourth win in a row and head coach Shad Eberhardt’s 100th career victory.

Fillmore Central’s defense held Tri County to a dismal 9-of-46 (20%) shooting performance, including just 1 of 10 from beyond the arc. The Panthers, meanwhile, shot 22-of-46 (52%) from the floor, 4 of 9 (44%) from downtown and 9 of 17 at the charity stripe.

Lexi Theis led the charge offensively for Fillmore Central, racking up 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. The senior has scored 240 points this season in 16 games and needs just two more to reach the 1,000-point plateau for her career.

Senior Abby Nichols shot 6 of 8 from the floor and added 13 points to join Theis in double figures, while freshman Makenna McCoy notched seven and junior Faith Engle tallied six.

Senior Bella Lichti scored four points, senior Kelsi Gaston and sophomores Amy Lauby and Kaili Head all recorded three apiece. Reyna Hafer and Lilly Srajhans both notched two and Emily Bonilla added one point to round out the Panthers’ offensive explosion. All told, 11 different players scored for Fillmore Central in the romp.

Tri County held a 30-22 edge on the glass but lost the turnover battle 24-14. Faith Engle swiped six of Fillmore Central’s 17 steals, while Theis and Engle each dished out a team-high four assists and Nichols grabbed four rebounds to pace the Panthers on the boards.

