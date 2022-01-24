Fillmore Central girls overwhelm Tri-County 61-22

Fillmore Central girls bludgeon Tri County 61-22, extend win streak to four

By News-Times staff

DEWITT – The Fillmore Central Panthers jumped all over the Tri County Trojans during the first quarter Friday night, taking a 25-5 lead after the opening eight minutes. The visitors never looked back, dominating Tri County in all facets of the game for four quarters in a 61-22 obliteration for Fillmore Central’s fourth win in a row and head coach Shad Eberhardt’s 100th career victory.

Fillmore Central’s defense held Tri County to a dismal 9-of-46 (20%) shooting performance, including just 1 of 10 from beyond the arc. The Panthers, meanwhile, shot 22-of-46 (52%) from the floor, 4 of 9 (44%) from downtown and 9 of 17 at the charity stripe.

Lexi Theis led the charge offensively for Fillmore Central, racking up 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. The senior has scored 240 points this season in 16 games and needs just two more to reach the 1,000-point plateau for her career.

Senior Abby Nichols shot 6 of 8 from the floor and added 13 points to join Theis in double figures, while freshman Makenna McCoy notched seven and junior Faith Engle tallied six.