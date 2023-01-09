Fillmore Central girls lose SNC road contest at Superior 58-45

SUPERIOR – The Fillmore Central Panthers girls basketball team hung tough with the Superior Wildcats on Saturday, but could not make up any ground until the fourth quarter.

Superior led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter and 28-18 at the break as they pulled away for the 58-45 win in Southern Nebraska Conference regular season play.

Superior placed four girls in double numbers led by senior Laci Kirchoff with 19. Sophomore Faith Butler added 13, senior Ella Gardner was charted with 12 and sophomore Halle Bergen added 11.

The Wildcats were 19 of 54 from the field for 35% and those numbers included 6 of 25 on 3-point attempts. The Wildcats were efficient at the free throw line hitting 14 of 20.

The Panthers had three players post double numbers as senior Faith Engle led the way with 13, another senior, Reyna Hafer, added 12 and Makenna McCoy finished with 10.

Fillmore Central was 6 of 10 at the line. Engle, Hadley McCoy, Kaili Head and Hafer each knocked down one 3-pointer.

Fillmore Central (6-6) will play at Heartland on Thursday night.

Fillmore Central (6-6) 11 7 13 14-45

Superior (10-2) 13 15 18 12-58