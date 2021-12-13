Fillmore Central girls drop two in weekend hoops

Fillmore Central girls drop both games of weekend slate
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panther girls’ basketball team is still looking for their first win of the season after dropping weekend home contests to both the Freeman Falcons and the David City Scouts.
In the loss Friday night to the Falcons, Fillmore Central had the early lead, but the visitors used a 12-4 second quarter run to open a lead and go on to the 41-37 win.
Saturday the game was close till halftime, but in the third quarter David City opened up a double digit lead and went on to the 52-41 win that dropped the Panthers to 0-4 on the year.
Freeman 41, Fillmore Central 37
Fillmore Central led 13-10 at the end of the first eight minutes, but a score by the Falcons gave them a lead at the break and the Panthers fell short of picking up their first win.
The Falcons were led in scoring by Kylie Boyer with 17 and Faith Holland who tossed in nine points.
The Panthers had three players in double figures. Senior Lexi Theis had 13, Abby Nichols added 11 and Faith Engle 10.
The Panthers trailed at the half 22-17 and tied the score at 29-29 entering the final eight minutes, but the Falcons won the fourth quarter 12-8.
David City 52, Fillmore Central 41
David City led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter and maintained that lead at the break when both put up 11 second quarter points.
The Scouts got some separation in the third quarter with a 15-7 scoring run and the Panthers, despite winning the fourth quarter 11-10, could not find enough points to make up the deficit.
Fillmore Central (0-4) was led by Theis with 17, Nichols added 12 and Engle nine.
David City was paced by Neely Behrns with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Emily Johnson added 16 points. The Scouts were 16 of 42 from the field and 5 of 14 on 3-point attempts. They finished 15 of 20 at the foul stripe.