Fillmore Central falls in football to Wildcats of St. Paul

GENEVA – The St. Paul Wildcats erupted for 24 points in the second quarter Friday night, breaking what had been a 7-0 game wide open as they took a 31-0 lead at halftime against Fillmore Central. St. Paul extended the lead to 37-0 after three quarters before the Panthers scored twice in the fourth to make the final score 37-13.

Junior quarterback Keegan Theobald struggled, completing four of 10 passes for 14 yards with two interceptions before sophomore Treven Stassines entered the game. Stassines completed seven of eight passes for 124 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

Stassines also ran the ball eight times for 37 yards and a touchdown to finish as the Panthers’ leading rusher; Fillmore Central notched just 50 rushing yards on 28 carries as a team.

Aiden Trowbridge caught two passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, while Luke Kimbrough finished with five receptions for 63 yards as the duo combined for 137 of Fillmore Central’s 138 receiving yards.

Defensively, Stassines and Theobald led the Panthers with seven total tackles apiece. Jackson Turner added three tackles – including two for loss – and Carson Adams recorded five tackles, including one for loss.

Fillmore Central dropped to 1-4 with the loss. The Panthers return to action next week at 3-2 Superior.