Fillmore Central falls hard at hands of the Eagles

MILFORD – The Milford Eagles buried the Fillmore Central Panthers early, taking a 21-0 lead after the opening quarter and adding another 26 points in the second to take a 47-7 lead into the locker room in a 54-7 win Friday night.

Milford finished with 429 total offensive yards – 347 on the ground – while holding the Fillmore Central offense to just 24 rushing yards and 120 total yards in the rout.

Junior quarterback Keegan Theobald completed six of 16 passes for 96 yards with two interceptions for Fillmore Central, while sophomore Kade Cooper led the Panthers’ receiving corps with two catches for 65 yards.

Luke Kimbrough turned in the top rushing performance as the sophomore ran for 31 yards on the ground and added another 22 in the receiving game. Junior Aiden Hinrichs notched the lone Panthers touchdown on a two-yard run just before halftime.

Fillmore Central dropped to 1-2 with the loss. The Panthers hit the road next week to take on winless Fairbury.